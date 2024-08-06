Meet the viral ‘Muffin Man’ from the Paris Olympics

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has turned the chocolate muffin from the Paris Olympics into a viral sensation. While many Olympians have been critical of the food at the Olympic Village, this chocolate chip muffin stands out as an exception. Henrik Christiansen of Norway. Photo Credits: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The trend began in the last week of July when Christiansen posted a TikTok video reviewing the muffin. He described it as "insane" and continued to share several videos focused exclusively on the chocolate chip muffin.

This buzz sparked a wave of chocolate chip muffin content across social media, with chefs posting recipes and bakeries seizing the opportunity to capitalize on the craze. What's your favourite take on this phenomenon?

The viral chocolate muffin from Olympics

Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (190g) all-purpose flour

¾ cup (150g) granulated sugar

½ cup (115g) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup (120ml) milk

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup (175g) chocolate chips

Instructions:

Set your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease it.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another large bowl, combine the melted butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and milk. Mix well until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is smooth.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until just combined. Avoid overmixing to keep the muffins light and fluffy.

Gently fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed throughout the batter.

Divide the batter evenly among the muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full.

Place the muffin tin in the preheated oven and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Allow the muffins to cool in the tin for a few minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.