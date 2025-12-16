This Mumbai street style tawa pulao will warm you right up
Sometimes, that third cup of caffeine just doesn't cut it!
There really is nothing like that first cup of steaming hot chai, especially when winters have fully set in — and the magic really doesn't wane even with the millionth chuski. That being said, when the afternoon slump hits, and you feel yourself daydreaming about being under the covers in your warm, unmade bed, a teeny cup seldom has the power to pull you out of that lull.
This Mumbai street-style tawa pulao recipe though? Well yes, that could very well do the trick.
Mumbai street-style tawa pulao
Ingredients: Kashmiri red chillies - 3 to 4 (soaked), green chillies - 2, garlic cloves - 6 to 7, beetroot - 1/2 boiled and peeled, butter - 1tbsp, onion - 1 finely chopped, capsicum - 1 chopped, cabbage - 1/4 cup chopped, salt to taste, coriander powder - 1tsp, garam masala - 1/2tsp, turmeric powder - a pinch, boiled rice - 1 to 1.5 cups, boiled peas - 1/4 cup, lemon juice - to taste, fresh coriander - finely chopped
Method: Begin by soaking Kashmiri red chillies in hot water for about ten minutes until they soften. Transfer the soaked chillies to a blender along with green chillies, garlic, boiled beetroot, and a small amount of water, then blend into a smooth, vibrant paste. Heat butter on a hot tawa or flat pan and add finely chopped onion, capsicum, and cabbage. Sprinkle in salt and sauté until the vegetables turn soft and aromatic. Stir in the prepared chilli–beetroot paste and cook for two to three minutes, allowing the raw aroma to fade. Add coriander powder, garam masala, and a pinch of turmeric, mixing thoroughly. Fold in boiled rice and green peas, tossing gently until evenly coated. Finish with lemon juice and fresh coriander, then serve hot for a delicious street-style tawa pulao experience.
(recipe from Dining with Dhoot)
Is your mouth watering like ours?