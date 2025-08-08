This Japanese savoury egg custard recipe will make sure you go gourmet with your protein intake

It's Custard Day! A traditional Japanese savoury custard for making your protein intake gourmet-coded

Now while the idea of a savoury custard may not be ALL that unique, the term, almost unanimously brings about mental imagery of sugar and indulgence. This traditional yet super simple Chawanmushi recipe all the way from Japan however, flips the script with its salty, light and creamy bites. Follow the recipe below.

Chawanmushi

Ingredients: For the egg custard — egg - 1, dashi (vegetable or chicken stock) - 1/2 cup, light soy sauce - 1/2tsp, sake (or dry sherry or Chinese rice wine) - 1/2tsp, a pinch of salt; For the filling — carrot slices - 6, mushrooms (preferably shiitake cleaned and stems off) - 2, cooked shrimp or prawn - 2

Method: Use a pan wide enough to hold two ramekins (or bowls) comfortably along with water that rises half-way up the height of the latter. Bring this water in the pan to a boil. Separately, beat the egg just enough to break and dissolve the yolk — the goal is to not get too much air in it. Add the dashi, soy, salt and sake and give it a swirl. Split the shrimp in half and place at the bottom of the ramekins topped with the mushrooms and carrots. Strain the egg mixture over this arrangement letting the carrots float to the top. Put the lids on the ramekins or simply cover with foil to trap the steam. Cook the ramekins half-way submerged in water on low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. This dish can be had hot or cold depending on preference of taste and texture.

(recipe from Caroline's Cooking)

Eggs inadvertently appear to be part of everyday rotations in meals — this recipe ensures that you don't have to get bored to death with your typical order. So give the boiled bits and the sunny-side ups a rest and get your protein in the Japanese way instead!