This savoury twist isn’t ‘aam’ | Chefs dish out mango biryani, achari chicken and jackfruit curry

You might be enjoying mangoes in desserts, drinks or pickles, but there’s so much more to be explored. From curries to biryanis, chefs share their fave ways to add punch of flavour and a twist of tang to savoury dishes with the king of fruits. Mango Biryani by Chef Arjun Thakur, Aam Ka Achaar Murg by Chef Mohsin Qureshi and Aam aur Kathal ki Sabzi by Chef Sadaf Hussain

For Chef Arjun Thakur, executive chef, Novotel, Lucknow, his Mango Biryani is his USP.

“Mango adds a unique and delicious dimension to the biryani, demonstrating its versatility in Indian cuisine. I make it by cooking basmati rice in water, and ghee until it’s 70% done. Thereafter, in a pan, I add cumin seeds, chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste. Besides the spices such as coriander powder, turmeric and red chilli powder, I add diced mango to it and cook for 2-3 minutes. Then, to layer the biryani in a handi, I add cooked rice and mango mixture, and repeat. This Mango Biryani combines the sweetness of mango with aromatic spices.”

For Chef Mohsin Qureshi, executive chef, Saraca Hotel, Lucknow, his Aam Ka Achaar Murg is one of the most interesting delights from his food repertoire: “The speciality of Aam Ka Achaar Murg lies in its fusion of classic chicken curry with the tangy and spicy flavours of traditional Indian mango pickle. This dish draws its zesty flavour from the addition of mango pickle, along with other spices such as cumin, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, and fennel, which creates an aromatic curry.”

Another curry made with mango is the Aam Aur Kathal Ki Sabzi. “It is a delightful and flavourful dish, known for its unique combination of tangy raw mango and the meaty texture of raw jackfruit,” says Delhi-based chef Sadaf Hussain, adding that this variety is a delight at his home state Bihar.

Sharing how it’s made, he says, “After boiling and frying 500gm raw jackfruit cubes, heat 3tbsp mustard oil in a pan and add 1 bay leaf, 1tsp cumin seeds and hing. Then add 1 chopped onion, 4 crushed garlic cloves, 1 inch grated ginger, and 2 slit green chillies, followed by 1tsp turmeric, 1tsp red chilli powder, 1.5tsp coriander powder, and salt to taste. Add the boiled jackfruit and 1 chopped raw mango. Add water, cook on low flame and garnish with fresh coriander,” he says.

Mango Biryani by Chef Arjun Thakur

Mango Biryani by Chef Arjun Thakur

Ingredients

- 1 cup basmati rice

- 2 cups water

- 1 ripe mango, diced

- 1 onion, chopped

- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

- 1 teaspoon coriander powder

- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

- 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

- Salt, to taste

- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

- Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Method:

• Prepare the rice: Cook basmati rice with water, salt, and a tablespoon of ghee until it's 70% done. Drain and set aside.

• Sauté the onions: Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, and sauté chopped onions until golden brown.

• Add ginger-garlic paste: Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

• Add spices and mango: Add coriander powder, turmeric, red chili powder, and diced mango. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

• Layer the biryani: In a large vessel or handi, layer cooked rice, mango mixture, and repeat.

• Finish with ghee and garnish: Drizzle ghee and garnish with fresh cilantro.

• Serve: Serve hot and enjoy!

Aaam Ka Achaar Murg by Chef Mohsin Qureshi

Aaam Ka Achaar Murg by Chef Mohsin Qureshi

Ingredients

• Chicken (bone-in preferred): 800 g

• Yogurt (hung curd): ½ cup

• Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

• Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tbsp

• Red chili powder: 1 tsp

• Turmeric powder: ½ tsp

• Salt: to taste

• Coriander powder

• Javitri elaichi powder

• Onion

• Tomato

• Cashew

• Mango galka

• Ginger julienne

• Mango julienne

• Coriander chop

• Desi ghee

• Green chilli paste

Preparation Steps:

• Marinate the Chicken

• Mix hung curd, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, green chili paste, salt, and javitri elaichi powder.

• Add chicken pieces and coat well.

• Let marinate for at least 1 hour (overnight preferred for deeper flavor).

• Prepare the Base Masala

• Heat desi ghee and mustard oil in a heavy-bottom pan or kadhai.

• Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown.

• Add tomato puree and cook until oil starts separating from the masala.

• Stir in cashew paste and cook for 2–3 minutes till the mixture turns rich and creamy.

• Add green chili paste and cook for a minute.

• Cook the Chicken

• Add marinated chicken to the cooked masala base.

• Sear on high heat for 4–5 minutes, then reduce heat and cover.

• Cook for 15–20 minutes or until chicken is almost done.

• Add mango galka (grated raw mango) and continue to cook uncovered till chicken is fully cooked and oil begins to separate.

Final Finish:

• Adjust salt and spice.

• Sprinkle a little more javitri elaichi powder for aroma.

• Add ginger juliennes and stir.

• Finish with fresh mango juliennes and chopped coriander.

Aam aur Kathal ki Sabzi by Chef Sadaf Hussain

Aam aur Kathal ki Sabzi by Chef Sadaf Hussain

Ingredients:

• Raw jackfruit (young kathal, peeled and cubed) – 500 g

• Raw mango (peeled and chopped) – 1 medium

• Mustard oil – 3 tbsp

• Bay leaf – 1

• Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

• Hing (asafoetida) – ¼ tsp

• Onion – 1 large, finely chopped

• Garlic – 4 cloves, crushed

• Ginger – 1 inch, grated

• Green chillies – 2, slit

• Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

• Red chilli powder – 1 tsp

• Coriander powder – 1½ tsp

• Salt – to taste

• Water – as needed

• Fresh coriander – chopped, for garnish

Steps:

• Boil or fry 500 g raw jackfruit cubes until just tender. Drain and set aside.

• Heat 3 tbsp mustard oil in a pan till smoking point, then reduce heat. Add 1 bay leaf, 1

tsp cumin seeds, and ¼ tsp hing. Let them crackle.

• Add 1 chopped onion, 4 crushed garlic cloves, 1-inch grated ginger, and 2 slit green

chillies. Sauté till onions are golden.

• Stir in 1 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1½ tsp coriander powder, and salt to taste.

Cook for a minute with a splash of water to prevent burning.

• Add the boiled jackfruit and 1 chopped raw mango. Mix well. Pour in a little water

(about ½ cup) and cover. Cook on low flame for 10–12 minutes till flavours meld.

• Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with roti or steamed rice