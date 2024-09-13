Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
Savour the rich tradition of Onam with this Sadhya in Mumbai

ByShweta Sunny
Sep 13, 2024 01:57 PM IST

With Thiruvonam just two days away, here's where you can relish on the big fat Kerala feast in Mumbai

The festival of Onam is the beginning of the new year for the people of Kerala. What better way to celebrate than indulging in a decadent feast that is served on a banana leaf? Treat your taste buds to a mouth-watering Kerala-style traditional meal that features an array of dishes such as Sambar, Avial, Thoran, Pachadi, Olan and more. For this special festival meal, Chef Omkar Unni and his mum, who is flying down from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) to cook her special Onam Sadya recipes, will take guests on an exciting journey through food.

Onam Sadhya at Hyatt Centric Juhu
Onam Sadhya at Hyatt Centric Juhu

What: Onam Sadya
Where: Saffron, Hyatt Centric Juhu
When: September 14 and 15
Timing: 12pm to 3.30pm
Cost: 1,275 (plus taxes)

© 2024 HindustanTimes
