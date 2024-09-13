Savour the rich tradition of Onam with this Sadhya in Mumbai
ByShweta Sunny
Sep 13, 2024 01:57 PM IST
With Thiruvonam just two days away, here's where you can relish on the big fat Kerala feast in Mumbai
The festival of Onam is the beginning of the new year for the people of Kerala. What better way to celebrate than indulging in a decadent feast that is served on a banana leaf? Treat your taste buds to a mouth-watering Kerala-style traditional meal that features an array of dishes such as Sambar, Avial, Thoran, Pachadi, Olan and more. For this special festival meal, Chef Omkar Unni and his mum, who is flying down from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) to cook her special Onam Sadya recipes, will take guests on an exciting journey through food.
What: Onam Sadya Where: Saffron, Hyatt Centric Juhu When: September 14 and 15 Timing: 12pm to 3.30pm Cost:₹1,275 (plus taxes)