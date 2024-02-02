Say java, java! Coffee cocktails are in demand

Love your caffeine fix? It can also become the game changer at your next party. Coffee liqueur cocktails are grabbing attention this year for more than one reason. While it involves some creative brewing, the drinks are big on taste and can hit an exotic note or two, as well! We got mixologists to delve into the trend, here's how they're spiking things up... Coffee cocktails are increasingly being enjoyed as aperitifs with interesting ingredients and making styles(Shuitterstock)

Advantage: Brings about rich flavour

Talking about this, Louness Ducos, beverage manager, Cirqa, says, "The popularity of coffee cocktails has been steadily growing and we are expecting this to continue in 2024. These coffee cocktails are not only enjoyed as evening beverages but have also found a place in brunch menus. They're fitting in perfectly for those wanting more varied flavours and coffee spells out a rich, aromatic base that complements various spirits."

Adds Shelton Fernandes, beverage head, PCO, "Coffee can be integrated into cocktails in various ways. For example, you can use espresso in a classic Espresso Martini. Additionally, infusing coffee beans into different spirits adds a unique twist to concoctions. Another tempting idea is to use leftover coffee to create syrups or saccharums."



CREAMY, COLD, WITH A FABRIC THEME: 3 COOL WAYS TO WHIP UP COFFEE-SPIKED DRINKS

1) Go intense or creamy

Mayur Marne, partner, Cobbler & Crew, says, "Espresso for martinis, cocktail art, cordials and milk washing are diverse and exciting methods to integrate coffee into cocktails. Whether it's the intense kick of espresso enhancing a classic martini, the artistic presentation of coffee-infused creations, the sweetness of cordials, or the creamy texture achieved through milk washing, each approach offers a unique and delightful way to elevate the coffee cocktail experience."

He shares a quick DIY recipe:

Snowflake

You need:

Bailey's Irish Cream- 60ml

Espresso- 30ml

Salted caramel -1 bar spoon

Plum cake - For garnish

Glass - vintage couple

Method

2) Rise in use of cold brew

Coffee can be used fresh, or as a liquor. Ducos, shares, "In a classic Espresso Martini, for example, you’d mix vodka with a freshly brewed espresso shot and a dash of coffee liquor. Recently, there has also been a rise in the use of cold brew, which is made in advance and is readily available when coffee cocktail drink orders come in. A drink that is becoming popular is the Cold Brew Negroni, for example, infusing the bitter and herbal flavours with the smoothness of cold brew coffee."

He shares a quick DIY idea:

Cereal Killer

In this unusual yet balanced cocktail, make your own Pineapple Shrub and a Stout Beer reduction, mixed with whisky and coffee. It brings about a deep-fruity-intense flavour. The coffee introduces an element of complexity and for nostalgic notes, use chocolate cereal as a garnish.



3) Exciting Indian notes

In their recent menu Ode To textiles, PCO featured a pair of coffee cocktails inspired by famous Indian fabric techniques.

Up the party game with these:

Bandhani: A twist on the classic Espresso Martini, incorporating Pistola Joven-infused beetroot, cherry liqueur, and espresso.

Brocade: This cocktail blends bourbon with coffee-infused rosso vermouth and plum liqueur.