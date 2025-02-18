Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spring on a plate: Chefs reveal the season’s must-try ingredients and dishes

ByKriti Shukla
Feb 18, 2025 12:50 PM IST

With the changing season, menus at eateries across the country have changed from winter delights to spring offerings

As the season changes, so do the flavours on our plates. The arrival of spring has inspired chefs to load their menus with delicate cooking techniques and lighter salads.

Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef, Eros Hotel, New Delhi, shares that spring menus feature fresh peas, fenugreek leaves, asparagus, and seasonal fruits like guava and watermelon.
Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef, Eros Hotel, New Delhi, shares that spring menus feature fresh peas, fenugreek leaves, asparagus, and seasonal fruits like guava and watermelon.

Embracing freshness with seasonal ingredients

Chef Lenam Lepcha, executive chef at Kylin Experience, highlights ingredients like raw mango, which adds a refreshing twist to salads and desserts. Echoing this, Chef Anshul Dhyani, executive chef at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, notes, “The new season’s produce is bursting with colour and flavour, from delicate spring crops like peas, asparagus, and radishes to bright herbs like mint and basil. Fruits such as rhubarb, strawberries, and jujube naturally add sweetness and depth to dishes.”

Similarly, Chef Diwas Wadhera, executive chef, Eros Hotel, New Delhi, shares that spring menus feature fresh peas, fenugreek leaves, asparagus, and seasonal fruits like guava and watermelon: “These bring vibrancy to dishes while keeping them light and nutritious.”

At Ronil Goa – A JDV by Hyatt Hotel, head chef Karan Kohli focuses on juicy heirloom tomatoes, strawberries, and mangoes.

Lighter dishes for warmer days

“We reduce fried and spicy foods, focusing on healthier cooking techniques like steaming, boiling, and blanching,” says chef Lepcha. This shift allows natural flavours to shine while making dishes easier to digest.

Chef Wadhera highlights the transition from winter specialities like sarson ka saag and gajar ka halwa to cooling options such as raw mango panna, vegetable pulao, and raitas. Desserts also get a seasonal twist, with fruit-based treats like mango mousse and rasmalai taking centre stage.

What’s trending

At Cicchetti, one of the most loved dishes is Carpaccio de Beetroot. “Instead of cooking it, ee cure beetroot with salt and herbs. It’s served cold with homemade cheese, candied walnuts, and arugula leaves,” shares chef Parth Gupta.

At Ronil Goa, the Burrata with heirloom tomatoes, strawberries, and basil-chilli honey is a highlight. “It’s a perfect mix of creamy, sweet, tangy, and spicy, topped with toasted walnuts, aged balsamic, and microgreens,” says chef Kohli.

Chef Wadhera says innovative fusion desserts are gaining popularity. “Motichoor laddoo rabri parfait, avocado cream ghewar with red wine reduction, and danedar rabri cannoli are becoming favourites,” he says.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On