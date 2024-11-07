Tips to pick fresh, flavourful nuts and dry fruits for the festive and wedding season

We are currently in the festive and wedding season aka gifting season, nuts and dry fruits are the primary items that are exchanged between family and friends. So selecting the most perfect-looking nuts is mandatory. Gunjan Jain, President, Nuts and Dry Fruits Council, India, says, “Indian consumer behaviour often prioritises visual appeal, with packaging heavily influencing purchasing decisions. However, when buying nuts and dry fruits, especially during the festive season, it’s vital to look beyond aesthetics.” The festive periods calls for exchanging of dry fruits and nuts (unsplash)

The festive periods call for exchanging of dry fruits and nuts

“Before consuming, I recommend the one that verifies visually and smell since most nuts, dates and dried fruits are consumed raw. Proper storage at cool temperatures or refrigeration is essential to extend their shelf life, preventing oxidation and maintaining freshness and flavour,” suggests Yash Gawdi, founder and CEO, Candor Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Here are some tips on how you can choose the best nuts to give as gifts during the festivals:

An eye for details: When buying packaged nuts and dry fruits, always check the labelling for essential details like the origin, processing methods, and any additives. Look for products that clearly state they are free from chemicals or preservatives. Be cautious of overly glossy or perfect-looking products, as these may have been chemically polished. Instead, opt for items that may appear slightly uneven or imperfect, which indicates they haven’t been treated with artificial substances.

Beauty isn’t everything: Unpolished dry fruits are healthier, as they haven’t undergone treatments to enhance their appearance. A scratched or dull appearance is a good indicator that the product is unpolished and free from chemicals. While polished nuts may look visually appealing due to their shine, it’s a sign of chemical processing. Natural flaws like dullness or minor scratches mean the product is in its natural state and likely healthier.

Certified delicious: Certifications like USDA Organic, FSSAI (India), or other regional standards provide assurance that the nuts and dry fruits are processed under strict quality control and are free from harmful chemicals. These certifications are a reliable way to verify that the product is natural and safe, ensuring minimal chemical treatment.

Smell of freshness: Fresh nuts and dry fruits should have a mild, natural fragrance. If there’s a strong or off-putting odour, like a chemical smell or a rancid scent, it could indicate that the product is stale or chemically treated. Always opt for items with a clean, fresh aroma, which is a hallmark of good quality and proper handling.