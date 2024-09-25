Kya aapke ghee mein vanaspati hai? Here are 5 expert-approved purity tests you can try at home

In recent days, the nation has been swept up in a heated debate surrounding the Tirupati Laddu controversy, with growing concerns over the purity of cow ghee. As the conversation intensifies, reports of food adulteration in India have surged — raising alarms for families with young children and elderly members. Ghee mixed with harmful substances like animal fat, oils or starch pose significant health risks. As the nation debates the Tirupati Ladoo controversy, concerns over the purity of ghee have surged

“Adulterated ghee is a serious health concern, as it can have a significant impact on the body. Ghee, often considered a superfood, loses its health benefits when mixed with harmful additives like starch, vanaspati, or cheap oils. The addition of harmful oils and trans fats elevates cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease and arterial blockage. Over time, regular consumption of adulterated ghee can contribute to the development of chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and even cancer,” said Shruti K Bhardwaj, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Zydus Hospital, Ahmedabad. To ensure your ghee is pure we spoke to Certified Holistic Nutritionist and author, Priyanshi Bhatnagar for the best ways to test its authenticity.

Heat test for vanaspati adulteration (vegetable fat)

The first way to test the ghee is through the heat test. “For this test, heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Pure ghee melts quickly and changes into a clear, transparent liquid, while adulterated ghee takes longer to melt and may show cloudiness or separation into layers.” Since pure ghee has a uniform structure, it melts evenly as opposed to vanaspati, hydrogenated oils or other fats which have different melting points, and may not melt uniformly.

Palm rub test for authenticity

“Take a small amount of ghee and rub it between your palms, then smell it after about 10-12 minutes of rubbing. Pure ghee will quickly melt leaving little to no residue and gets absorbed into the skin quickly. Adulterated ghee might not melt or might take a long time to melt, leave an oily, sticky residue and lack the characteristic fatty aroma,” she said about this test. Since pure ghee is rich in healthy fats and easily absorbed into the skin, it can be easily differentiated by adulterants that will leave behind an oily and great residue.

Freezing test for hydrogenated oils

For this one, all you need to do is boil ghee and refrigerate it in a glass jar. “Pure ghee will solidify uniformly, while adulterated ghee may show separate layers because of the different oils. This is an indication that the ghee might be mixed with other oils,” said Priyanshi. Different fats solidify at different rates and temperatures, so a layered effect will be visible in adulterated ghee.

Iodine test for starch adulteration

For one more test Priyanshi recommends using iodine. “Add a few drops of iodine to a small amount of ghee taken from your everyday container. Pure ghee won't change colour, but ghee mixed with starch will turn blue or purple, indicating adulteration,” she said. The reason for this is that some adulterants in ghee include starch to increase volume and iodine reacts with starch to produce a blue or purple colour.

Sugar test for vegetable oil

Another great way to test for unwanted substances in ghee is to add a pinch of sugar to a tablespoon of ghee and heat it. If the sugar starts to caramelize or forms a frothy layer on top, accompanied by bubbling, it indicates the presence of foreign substances like vegetable oil since pure ghee does not react with sugar in this way. “Pure ghee does not show any colour change or form any unusual froth or bubbles. If a pink or red colour develops, it indicates the presence of adulterants like vanaspati or starch,” said Priyanshi.

Amid growing concerns over food adulteration in India, safeguarding the purity of staple items like ghee is more important than ever. Whether you're worried about starch, vanaspati, or hydrogenated oils, these expert-recommended tests offer easy ways to check the authenticity of your ghee right at home.