Ugadi 2024: Make Bagala Bhath Sabudana for your festive meal

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 09, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Tuck into this delicious sabudana dish that is easy to prepare.

Today is the festival of Ugadi or Samvatsarādi, which marks the start of the Telugu New Year. The celebrations include a bunch of delicious dishes Ugadi pachadi to Obbattu, tamarind rice and bendakaya vepudu and chutneys. Also try another specialty - Bagala Bhath Sabudana, a light and smooth curd rice preparation that is also perfect for the hot weather. Don the apron and get cooking... 

Bagala Bhath Sabudana(Dakshin, ITC Grand Central )
Bagala Bhath Sabudana

Chef Prakash Mohanarangan Assistant Master Chef, Dakshin, ITC Grand Central shares how to make this

Ingredients

Sago - 250 gm sago (sabudana)

Curd - 250 ml curd

Green chillies (julienned) - 4

Ginger (julienned) - 50 gm

Oil - 100 ml

Raisins and cashew nuts - 25 gm each

Cucumber, grated - 1

Carrots, grated - 2

Salt - as required

Curry leaves - as required

Mustard seeds - 25 gm

Udad dal - 25 gm

Coriander leaves

Asafoetida – a pinch

Method

Wash the sago and boil in water for 15 minutes. Allow it to cool and then add curd, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, salt, carrots and cucumber. Set aside. Heat oil in a pan, mustard seeds, udad dal, cashew nuts and raisins. Temper the mixture with the oil. Add asafoetida and coriander leaves to it. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

