From Jamun Shots to Bloody Meenakshi: 5 monsoon cocktails with a desi twist

As the monsoon showers roll around, going out to a bar to enjoy a good drink can feel a little tedious. Instead, we recommend bringing the ambience of the season to your living room with a few unique monsoon-inspired cocktails that are sure to impress friends and family. Desi cocktails to pair with the monsoon showers.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s Jamun Shots

One thing most of us look forward to this season is the barrage of jamuns that come our way. A good jamun can turn your day around, so why not add it to a cocktail? This recipe is a pretty old one from Sanjeev Kapoor’s glorious Khana Khazana.

Recipe:

250 grams Jamun

Vodka according to taste

Crushed ice

Handful of fresh mint leaves

Black salt to taste

½ cup sugar

1 lemon wedge

Salt for the rim

How to make it:

﻿﻿﻿Put the jamun flesh into a blender along with your choice of vodka.

Add crushed ice, mint leaves, and black salt along with the sugar and blend.

Add some lemon to the rim of your shot glasses and dip it in salt.

Pour the puree into the glasses and serve. Top with more mint.

A jamun cocktail for a little bit of nostalgia. (Sanjeev Kapoor )

Mr Bartrender’s Mulled Wine

If you’re someone who hates hard liquor but loves the wine ‘high’, this recipe is for you. It’s hot, slightly sweet and pairs extremely well with a decadent charcuterie board. The recipe is from internet-approved Nitin Tiwari, also known as Mr. Bartrender on Instagram.

Recipe:

1 bottle of red wine (any local red wine)

Fresh orange juice

1 star anise

1-2 whole cinnamon sticks

Few cloves

A few slices of fresh orange

A dash of Old Monk

How To Make It:

Add the wine, orange juice and spices to a pan and heat it up.

Keep it to a simmer so that the wine starts absorbing the flavours.

In your serving glass, add a bit of Old Monk and fill it up with your spiced wine.

Pro Tip: Don’t skip the Old Monk since it adds a lovely warmth to the drink with a sweet caramel flavour.

Jillian Harris’ Darjeeling Tea

Egg whites, tea and garam masala shouldn’t work. But this surprisingly easy recipe puts them all together in a way your tastebuds will never forget. The recipe is from Jillian Harris’ blog; zesty and not too sweet.

Recipe:

¼ cup gin

¼ cup lemon juice

½ tbsp of ginger liquer

2 tbsp Darjeeling tea infused simple syrup

1 tbsp egg whites

1 pinch garam masala

Ice cubes

How to make it:

To make the simple syrup

Boil a cup of water with some Darjeeling tea (works with any good black tea).

Add one cup sugar.

Stir until the syrup thickens and let it chill.

Cocktail recipe:

Mix the ice, gin, Darjeeling syrup, lemon and the rest of the ingredients in a shaker.

Give it a good shake, until it’s slightly frothy.

Strain the mixture into a glass.

Top with a little bit of garam masala.

Garam masala and egg whites in a drink make you the best host in town.(Jillian Harris)

Geoffrey Zakarian’s Spicy Maple and Rum Toddy

Maple syrup is not an Indian ingredient, but red chilli powder is. Geoffrey Zakarian’s Spicy Maple and Rum Toddy has been a crowd favourite for years and it’s about time you tried it too!

Recipe:

½ cup tea

¼ cup warm rum

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp maple syrup

A dash of red chilli powder

1 lemon twist for garnish

How to make it:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker. Make sure the rum is slightly warm.

Stir post-shaking and transfer to a cup.

Top with a dash of chilli powder and garnish with the lemon twist.

Papa’s Bloody Meenakshi

A desi version of the eponymous Bloody Mary, this recipe uses a special ingredient that has warmed the bellies of every South Indian food connoisseur at one point— rasam! The recipe is from the bar at Papa’s, an experiential counter restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.

Recipe:

1 cup ice

½ tpsb lemon juice

Simple syrup to taste

¼ cup vodka of choice

½ cup rasam (instead of tomato juice)

Chillies (optional)

Coriander (to top it with)

How To Make It:

Add all the liquids to a shaker with ice and roll it (mix with two glasses).

Draw a chilli across the rim of your glass.

Add ice and pour the cocktail, top with some coriander.

Replace your tomato juice with rasam. Gamechanger!(Unsplash)

Whether you're hosting an intimate get-together or simply enjoying a quiet evening at home, these cocktails will absolutely impress your guests. This list of heartwarming cocktails with a twist are perfect for making this monsoon season truly unforgettable.