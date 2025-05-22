Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Have you tried the viral frozen Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc yet?

BySanchita Kalra
May 22, 2025 05:31 PM IST

Social media’s latest drink craze is both simple and surprising: frozen jalapeño slices in a glass of chilled Sauvignon Blanc

Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc
What started as a quirky post has quickly gone viral across TikTok and Instagram, with influencers and wine enthusiasts alike embracing the spicy-sophisticated twist. 

The hashtag #SpicyWine is racking up millions of views, and videos of the drink's dramatic look, bright green jalapeños swirling in crisp white wine, are flooding feeds.

Sommeliers suggest pairing it with fruit-forward Sauvignon Blancs, especially from New Zealand or Chile, to balance the gentle heat with vibrant citrus and tropical notes.

To try it, drop 5–10 thin frozen jalapeño slices into your wine. They deliver a subtle kick, refreshing texture, and eye-catching flair, without overpowering the wine’s character.

No fancy prep, no special tools, just a bold, viral way to spice up your next glass.

Thursday, May 22, 2025
