Is olive oil coffee a healthy hype of frothy fiction?

Olive oil-infused coffee has been around for a long time. It is a concoction that claims to help lose weight, absorb essential vitamins, and lend the skin a healthy glow, besides other health benefits. Now, the addition of this drink to the menu of a multinational coffee chain has given it a big fillip. But, is it as healthy as it sounds? The drink has sparked several conversations around its nutritional credibility. Among multiple health benefits, the internet-popular high-calorie drink claims to aid weight loss by keeping you full for longer.

A kind of keto or bulletproof coffee, olive oil-infused coffee is made using a freshly-brewed cup of coffee and adding a tablespoon or two of extra virgin olive oil before blending (or stirring) it vigorously to get a smooth, emulsified drink. A single cup contains around 400 calories or more.

The drink has sparked several conversations around its nutritional credibility. Among multiple health benefits, the internet-popular high-calorie drink claims to aid weight loss by keeping you full for longer. Adding olive oil to your morning coffee can aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. It contains healthy phytonutrients such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds such as vitamin E, polyphenols, etc., which help in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Combining coffee and olive oil can also help combat acidity. The coating capacity of olive oil, or any type of healthy fat, helps neutralize the acidity of coffee by slowing down the absorption of caffeine in our body. Vitamin E in olive oil is great for maintaining the skin’s vitality and glow too.

WHAT BREWED THE THOUGHT?

Olive oil-infused coffee was invented by Dave Asprey, an American entrepreneur credited with creating the famed bulletproof diet concept, in 2009. He came up with the idea after tasting yak-butter tea in Tibet. His cup of bulletproof coffee contains two tablespoons of grass-fed butter, which is high in Omega-3s and vitamins, two tablespoons of medium-chain triglyceride oil and low-mold coffee beans. He claims that the 450-calorie cup of breakfast coffee allows for a clean caffeine high, makes you feel full and establishes controlled eating habits, which in turn promotes weight loss.

However, experts caution to be mindful about the consumption of coffee early in the morning—with or without added fats. They say overindulgence can lead to sugar imbalance and digestive issues.

Things to keep in mind before taking a sip:

Moderation is key. While olive oil can be a nutritious and flavorful addition to your coffee, consume it within limits along with maintaining a well-balanced diet.

Use high-quality first cold-pressed oil, if not extra virgin olive oil.

Whenever you decide to drink this coffee, add a small spoonful first and then work your way up. The thumb rule is to have one teaspoon of olive oil for one cup of coffee. Adjust the amount as per your preference once you get used to it.

Those with a sensitive gut and frequent digestive issues should refrain from consuming this combination of olive oil and coffee as it can exacerbate gut issues such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea. Coffee is already known as a gastrointestinal irritant due to its caffeine content.

Inputs by dietitians Garima Goyal, Priyanka Jaiswal, and celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah.