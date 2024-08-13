Prosecco Day: 5 delicious sparkling wine cocktail recipes to try today, from Negroni Sbagliato to Raspberry Martini

Life deserves to be celebrated each day. But August 13 pays a special tribute to the delicious drink which is often a part of our celebrations— Prosecco! The sparkling wine is absolutely delicious on its own. But as we celebrate Prosecco Day, let’s try our hand at a little mixology with these tasty cocktail recipes using Prosecco: Cocktails made using Prosecco

Negroni Sbagliato

It was in 2022 that Negroni Sbagliato became all the rage thanks to TikTok. A traditional Negroni consists of Gin, Vermouth and Campari. Meanwhile a Negroni Sbagliato, which translates to wrong or mistaken Negroni in Italian, is made by swapping Gin with Prosecco. Here’s an easy recipe from Good Food to try

Negroni Sbagliato

Ingredients: 25ml Campari, 25ml sweet Vermouth, Prosecco, ice and a slice of orange

Method: Start by pouring the Campari along with sweet Vermouth in a glass. Add an ice cube followed by a gentle pour of Prosecco. Preferably pour it down a long spoon so the bubbles don't float to the edges. Stir and garnish with your orange slice

Bellini

The classic Bellini is probably the most well-known cocktail on this list. According to the International Bartenders Association, it is one of the most requested recipes. The drink’s sunset shade apparently reminded the founder of 15th-century Venetian artist Giovani Bellini’s paintings, which led to the name ‘Bellini’. Enjoy this recipe of the classic cocktail by The Salty Marshmallow

Bellini

Ingredients: 3 cups of Prosecco, 3 cups of sliced frozen peaches, fresh slices of peaches

Method: In a blender, add the Prosecco along with frozen peach slices. Mix it for 1-2 minutes until you get a smooth consistency. Pour the cocktail into a glass and garnish with freshly sliced peach

Hugo

If we could use just one word to describe Hugo, it would be ‘refreshing’. It’s perfect for the summer and will surely add a spring in your step. It’s been trending all year, is delicious and very easy to make. So celebrate Prosecco today with this easy recipe by Great Italian Chefs

Hugo

Ingredients: 30ml of elderflower cordial, a dash of soda water, Prosecco, ice, fresh mint and lime

Method: In a wine glass add mint leaves along with ice. Pour the elderflower cordial on this with soda followed by Prosecco. Stir the drink and serve with a slice of lime

Hibiscus Spritz

Yet another easy-to-make cocktail using Prosecco is the Hibiscus Spritz. While its colour and favour are two of the biggest reasons to use the flower in any beverage, another added benefit is that the hibiscus is rich in antioxidants. Does that qualify as healthy? Well, we don’t know for sure. But what we do know is that this recipe by Good Food is worth a try

Hibiscus Spritz

Ingredients: 300ml Prosecco, 100ml Vodka, 25ml ginger cordial, juice from one orange, juice from one lemon, ice, hibiscus syrup and hibiscus flowers

Method: In a cocktail shaker add the Vodka, orange juice, lemon juice and ginger cordial followed by ice. Shake until frosty and keep it aside. Line up champagne flutes with one hibiscus flower in each. strain the cocktail over the flowers. Top up with Prosecco and one teaspoon of hibiscus syrup

Raspberry Martini

Who doesn’t love a good old Martini? Martinis are traditionally made using Gin and Vermouth. Well, add a refreshing twist to your Martini by using Prosecco. Check out this easy and fun recipe by System of a Brown

Raspberry Martini

Ingredients: 300ml Prosecco, 60ml Raspberry Vodka, 6-8 fresh raspberries, 2 tablespoons white sugar, 2-3 teaspoons raspberry syrup

Method: Mix the raspberries with white sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add Raspberry Vodka, raspberry syrup and ice. Shake and shake! Pour Prosecco into the shaker and without shaking, strain the mixture in a martini glass

Which Prosecco cocktail are you planning to make today from this list?