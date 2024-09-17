Aartivijay Gupta to Harri KS: Indian designers shine bright at London Fashion Week SS 25

Gone are the days when only a handful of Indian names would make it to international runways. The ongoing London Fashion Week SS 25 saw several Indian names on the calendar. From Aartivijay Gupta marking her debut at London Fashion Week with her Postcard from Kashmir collection to Tabeer's European era of 1980s-inspired collection. Here's looking at what they showcased on the runway. London Fashion Week SS 25 saw quite a few Indian names on its roster.

Harri KS

Harri debuted his womenswear collection at London Fashion Week. He explored the legacy of the past and the opportunity of the future. The SS25 collection continues with HARRI’s commitment to craftsmanship and exaggerated proportions while navigating the boundaries of impossibility.

Kanika Goyal

On day 1 of the fashion week, Kanika Goyal presented her collection called Playfield, which captured the essence of playfulness. It took us back to our childhood days and evoked a sense of nostalgia. Deconstructed leather dresses with handkerchief hemlines were the key highlight of the collection. Big collars and boxy fit were the order of the day.

Tabeer India

Tabeer India launched their collection titled Celestial at London Fashion Week, celebrating a blend of luxury, culture, and modern sophistication inspired by the iconic 1980s European era. This collection was a tribute to the glamour and elegance of that time, combines power dressing with the ethereal beauty of the New Romantics movement. The standout pieces included blazers with block pleated skirts and waistcoats with embellished skirts.

Aartivijay Gupta

Designer Aartivijay Gupta made her debut at the London Fashion Week SS25 with her collection titled Postcard from Kashmir. It showcased the picturesque beauty of the valley in the outfits. The menswear and womenswear featured earthy prints and dyes representing the region's blue skies, green pastures and soil-like mountains.

Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao

The collection titled Karm comprised of eleven designs promoting South-Asian history and heritage buy using contemporary style. Rao worked hand in hand with skilled artisans to curate a collection that puts their Karm (hard work) in the spotlight. "I believe the artisans have not been given enough credit for the exquisite craftsmanship they showcase in a contemporary landscape. With my collection, I hope to achieve the same. Each of the eleven looks is a definition for empowerment and self-expression," he said.