Beauty influencers go gaga over Maison Margiela’s viral porcelain makeup

Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2024 show by John Galliano at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week is going to go down in history. The show received rave reviews from fashion editors and style mavens alike for being immersive and something fashion goers haven't seen in a decade or so. It grabbed more eyeballs because of the porcelain glass makeup look done by Pat McGrath, which is now going viral on social media. A lot of influencers are trying to recreate the look and wondering how the legendary makeup artist managed to create this viral beauty trend.

In the viral makeup, Pat McGrath had created the porcelain doll-esque vibe by camouflaging the eyebrows and opting for pencil-thin brows. The face was given hyper realistic glass effect and bold, shimmery eye shadows were used in retro style to complement the look.

Social media content creator and makeup artist Shantanu Dhupe recreated the look by doing five layers of peel off mask to get the result. Another makeup influencer used clown white paint and cucumber peel face mask to achieve the look.

Here’s how your the achieve the porcelain doll makeup look in easy steps.

Step 1: Hide your eyebrows by using a liquid foundation of your skin tone and camouflage it completely.

Step 2: Use an eye liner to create pencil think eyebrows on the shape of arch over your hidden eyebrows.

Step 3: Use a pastel coloured eyeshadow and add a hint of shimmer for that extra shine.

Step 4: Apply post makeup spray profusely to achieve the glass skin.