 Beauty influencers go gaga over Maison Margiela’s viral porcelain makeup - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Beauty influencers go gaga over Maison Margiela’s viral porcelain makeup

Beauty influencers go gaga over Maison Margiela’s viral porcelain makeup

ByAkshay Kaushal
Feb 03, 2024 10:21 PM IST

In the viral makeup, Pat McGrath had created the porcelain doll-esque vibe by camouflaging the eyebrows and opting for pencil-thin brows.

Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2024 show by John Galliano at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week is going to go down in history. The show received rave reviews from fashion editors and style mavens alike for being immersive and something fashion goers haven’t seen in a decade or so. It grabbed more eyeballs because of the porcelain glass makeup look done by Pat McGrath, which is now going viral on social media. A lot of influencers are trying to recreate the look and wondering how the legendary makeup artist managed to create this viral beauty trend.

A lot of influencers are trying to recreate the look and wondering how the legendary makeup artist managed to create this viral beauty trend.
A lot of influencers are trying to recreate the look and wondering how the legendary makeup artist managed to create this viral beauty trend.

In the viral makeup, Pat McGrath had created the porcelain doll-esque vibe by camouflaging the eyebrows and opting for pencil-thin brows. The face was given hyper realistic glass effect and bold, shimmery eye shadows were used in retro style to complement the look.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Social media content creator and makeup artist Shantanu Dhupe recreated the look by doing five layers of peel off mask to get the result. Another makeup influencer used clown white paint and cucumber peel face mask to achieve the look.

Here’s how your the achieve the porcelain doll makeup look in easy steps.

Step 1: Hide your eyebrows by using a liquid foundation of your skin tone and camouflage it completely.

Step 2: Use an eye liner to create pencil think eyebrows on the shape of arch over your hidden eyebrows.

Step 3: Use a pastel coloured eyeshadow and add a hint of shimmer for that extra shine.

Step 4: Apply post makeup spray profusely to achieve the glass skin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On