Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more: Celebs who turned up at Sabyasachi show

Bollywood was in full attendance for Sabyasachi’s show in Mumbai on Saturday night. The dress code was black, and they adhered to it. Have a look at who wore what. Celebrities at the Sabyasachi show

Deepika Padukone and Christy Turlington

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and ‘90s supermodel Christy Turlington turned muses and walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee in Mumbai. While Deepika opened the show, Christy closed it for him. Deepika rocked an all-white ensemble with maximal jewellery and a wide frame from the designer. Fans say she was reminiscent of actor Rekha.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a black silk saree and a bejewelled blouse. The eye-catching backless bralette-style blouse is embellished with precious stones, sequins, and metallic threads. She matched her accessories with her blouse, wearing precious stone-adorned dangling earrings and statement gold rings.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor opted for a black outfit-- a pencil skirt and a top, with a voluminous feather jacket. She completed her look with simple black pumps, however, we felt like the feathers could have been toned down a bit.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi opted for a black Anarkali suit with a broad heavily gold embellished border. Her dupatta also featured gold embellishments all over. For accessories, she went with heavy gold earrings.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday showed up in a polka dot-printed sheer mini dress worn over a spaghetti-strap black velvet dress and sheer stockings. She accessorised the ensemble with a mini bag, statement earrings, a retro Hollywood half-up hairdo and black pumps. While the makeup was on point, the outfit could have been enhanced.