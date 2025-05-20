Desi baddie meets Paris in a Metro: Old video of Indian-origin girl wearing lehenga in Metro goes viral | WATCH

In a world where couture is often equated with high-profile runways and glossy magazine covers, a quiet fashion revolution just unfolded on the humble seats of the Paris Metro. The star of the show? A woman in a lehenga — unapologetically desi, undeniably chic. Nivya, an Indian original digital creator, is being dubbed a desi baddie for her sartorial choice in public transportation (Screengrabs: Instagram)

Nivya, an Indian digital creator based in Europe, posted Instagram Reels of riding the metro back in April. According to her Instagram bio, she's an architect and creative director at a fashion company, with a growing tribe of 17.8K followers. Known for her taste in contemporary Parisian fashion, this time she flipped the script with a bold detour into desi glam.

Her caption? “POV: When Paris wasn’t ready for the desi baddie.” Clearly, it wasn’t. The video has since exploded with over 1 million views — and a comment section brimming with fire and heart-eye emojis! Typically, her feed leans into soft European elegance. But this moment was a proud reclaiming of tradition in the heart of Paris.

Desi drip

Seated gracefully à la desi royalty while taking humble public transportation in the form of a Parisian train, Nivya wore a vibrant orange lehenga with ornate golden threadwork, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring intricate zari details. The result? All vibes, all regal energy without uttering a single word. "Lehenga in the metro? Because why not. Paris needed some spice today,” she wrote in the caption.

But it wasn’t just the lehenga turning heads. Her styling was a masterclass in East-meets-West. Think bold maang tikka, gleaming gold bangles, an elegant naath, and layered necklaces that channel temple jewellery realness — all tied together with a sleek braid wrapped in a pearl string, subtle bindi, and barely there makeup. The cherry on top? Oval gold rimmed sunnies, screaming old money. One confident glance over her shades, and she was every bit the modern maharani.

Wearing culture like couture

In another Reel— exploding with over 3 million views — Nivya can be seen twirling in front of the Louvre Pyramid. “In my desi era! Wait for the little girl who asked if we could get a picture together,” she wrote in the caption.

And it wasn’t just tourists who stopped and stared — social media did too. “Omg ICONIC love seeing traditional clothes in a modern styles,” an Instagram user commented. Another added, “Lord KNEW not to make me desi I’d be dressing in this gorgeous attire EVERYDAY ALL THE TIME (sic).”

The love poured in, but so did some lighthearted concern. “Behen, you are stunning, but this better be costume jewelry! I know you not wearing mom’s good jewelry on the metro in France. Safety first (sic).” Another cautioned, “Be careful with your jewelry ma'am. There are a lot of thieves there.”

Well, the resounding sentiment seemed to be that our girl Nivya is totally “baddie coded”. What's your take? Does she pass the vibe check?