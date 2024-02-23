Embracing her golden goddess energy, Sanya Malhotra stuns in a golden saree
Feb 23, 2024 09:24 PM IST
Emulate Sanya Malhotra's style in a white and gold applique saree with a golden bandeau blouse
Actor Sanya Malhotra looks stunning as she channels her goddess energy in a golden and white saree. She dons a hand-embroidered bandeau blouse in gold florals with a tulle applique saree highlighted with gold glass beads from the shelves of Aikeyah.
She draped the six yards differently by taking the pallu on theright side and accessorised the look with a potli bag. Diamond shaped-gold earrings and a dainty choker to finish the look. As for glam, she left her tresses in a half-up, half-down way and opted for minimal makeup.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article