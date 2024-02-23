 Sanya Malhotra stuns in a golden and white saree - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Embracing her golden goddess energy, Sanya Malhotra stuns in a golden saree

Embracing her golden goddess energy, Sanya Malhotra stuns in a golden saree

ByShweta Sunny
Feb 23, 2024 09:24 PM IST

Emulate Sanya Malhotra's style in a white and gold applique saree with a golden bandeau blouse

Actor Sanya Malhotra looks stunning as she channels her goddess energy in a golden and white saree. She dons a hand-embroidered bandeau blouse in gold florals with a tulle applique saree highlighted with gold glass beads from the shelves of Aikeyah.

Sanya Malhotra in a white and gold saree and hand-embroidered bandeau blouse(Photo: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra in a white and gold saree and hand-embroidered bandeau blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra in a white and golden saree and a golden bandeau blouse(Photo: Instagram)
Sanya Malhotra in a white and golden saree and a golden bandeau blouse(Photo: Instagram)

She draped the six yards differently by taking the pallu on theright side and accessorised the look with a potli bag. Diamond shaped-gold earrings and a dainty choker to finish the look. As for glam, she left her tresses in a half-up, half-down way and opted for minimal makeup.

