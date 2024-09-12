From Addison Rae's bikini tutu to Lil Nas' Power Rangers suit: A round-up of the most outrageous looks at the VMAs

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held in New York last night, bringing with it the signature mix of glamour, chaos, and creativity we’ve come to expect. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the night was a spectacle of performances by icons like Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Chappell Roan. But let’s be honest, what really turned heads were the outrageous red carpet looks. Known for being the award show where anything goes, this year’s VMAs were a feast of bizarre, over-the-top outfits that left us both speechless and entertained. From Addison Rae's bikini tutu to Lil Nas's Power Rangers suit

Chippy

One of the most talked-about moments came from a relatively unknown attendee, who arrived dressed as... a literal chip. Yes, you read that right. In fact, it could be said that the costume looks like a weird placement for a well-known nacho companynthat made its way onto the red carpet.

Tyler Posey

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey took a different approach — so casual it felt like he wandered in from a weekend barbecue. Sporting camo cargo pants, sneakers and a T-shirt, Tyler seemed entirely unbothered by the high-fashion drama unfolding around him.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae tried to bring back Madonna’s iconic 1984 VMAs Like a Virgin look. Draped in a white lingerie ensemble complete with feathers and a billowing tulle skirt, Rae’s outfit was a poor imitation — looking more like a last-minute rendition of the infamous Victoria's Secret wings.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X always knows how to make an entrance, and this year's VMAs was no exception. The rapper arrived in a pink and white leather moto suit, complete with a massive biker helmet that had cone-like ears — a look straight out of a futuristic anime or the nostalgic Power Rangers.

Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith’s outfit was a topic of debate — the ensemble could be likened to Korean seaweed ear snacks or an uninspired version of Ursula's glorious look from The Little Mermaid (1989).

Insane Clown Posse

Pushing boundaries and dress codes, Insane Clown Posse arrived in their signature clown makeup and sparkling suits. The VMAs are no strangers to eccentric fashion, so this felt pretty on-brand for them.

Chanel West Coast

Chanel West Coast’s look raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons — mainly because it sported a vibe of something hastily thrown together, perhaps pulled from the depths of a dad’s garage. While some last minute looks can pay off, this one missed the mark.

In true VMA fashion, the night was a wild ride of outfits that ranged from jaw-droppingly bold to utterly confusing. And while not every look was a hit, they all kept us talking. Which worst look was your favourite?