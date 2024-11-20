Menu Explore
HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Mrunal Thakur: My style statement is owning it up

ByKavita Awaasthi
Nov 20, 2024 06:37 PM IST

In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Mrunal talks about her style evolution and her biggest fashion inspirations in showbiz

For actor Mrunal Thakur, fashion is all about making bold choices and exuding confidence. “It’s not just about what’s trending, but also about what suits your body. Styling is essential and at times, you have to get a bit uncomfortable and experiment,” she says, adding, “One needs to strike a balance. When you walk into a room, people should not just talk about your shoes or your outfit, but also your personality or your sense of humour. My style statement is owning it up.”

Mrunal looks angelic in a pearl-embellished outfit from Lalit Dalmia. Her outfit has been spruced up with a statement necklace from Alpona collection of CaratLane, finished off with diamond rings and bracelets. (Photo: Kevin Nunes)
Mrunal looks angelic in a pearl-embellished outfit from Lalit Dalmia. Her outfit has been spruced up with a statement necklace from Alpona collection of CaratLane, finished off with diamond rings and bracelets. (Photo: Kevin Nunes)

The actor rocks diamond-studded rings from CaratLane(Photo: Kevin Nunes)
The actor rocks diamond-studded rings from CaratLane(Photo: Kevin Nunes)

From her teenage years to her early days in showbiz and today, Thakur is “proud” of how much her fashion sense has evolved and she credits movies and fashionistas like Rekha, Sridevi, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the change.

The actor, currently filming for Son of Sardaar 2, adds, “We all grew up watching (designer) Manish Malhotra’s designs in films and it was my dream to be dressed in such designer outfits.”

Mrunal looks divine in an ivory skirt, paired with a pearl embroidered jacket from Lalit Dalmia. Her look has been perfectly complemented with a necklace from CaratLane’s Alpona collection, inspired by the traditional Bengali art form. Diamond rings and stacked bracelets add to her look(Photo: Kevin Nunes)
Mrunal looks divine in an ivory skirt, paired with a pearl embroidered jacket from Lalit Dalmia. Her look has been perfectly complemented with a necklace from CaratLane's Alpona collection, inspired by the traditional Bengali art form. Diamond rings and stacked bracelets add to her look(Photo: Kevin Nunes)

Creative Director and Producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Stylist: Aastha Sharma

Photographer: Kevin Nunes

Styling team: Madhuri Singh

Makeup: Lochan Thakur

Hair: Deepali Deokar

Jewellery: CaratLane

Production: Maximus Collabs

Production Coordination: Zahera Kayanat and Ruchika Garg

Location: The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

Talent Coordination: Kavita AwAasthi

Talent Publicity: Hardly Anonymous

© 2024 HindustanTimes
