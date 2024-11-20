HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Mrunal Thakur: My style statement is owning it up

In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, Mrunal talks about her style evolution and her biggest fashion inspirations in showbiz
For actor Mrunal Thakur, fashion is all about making bold choices and exuding confidence. “It’s not just about what’s trending, but also about what suits your body. Styling is essential and at times, you have to get a bit uncomfortable and experiment,” she says, adding, “One needs to strike a balance. When you walk into a room, people should not just talk about your shoes or your outfit, but also your personality or your sense of humour. My style statement is owning it up.”
From her teenage years to her early days in showbiz and today, Thakur is “proud” of how much her fashion sense has evolved and she credits movies and fashionistas like Rekha, Sridevi, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the change.
The actor, currently filming for Son of Sardaar 2, adds, “We all grew up watching (designer) Manish Malhotra’s designs in films and it was my dream to be dressed in such designer outfits.”
