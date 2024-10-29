HT City Showstoppers| Nushrratt Bharuccha: It's important for me to feel comfortable wearing anything

Having evolved in her fashion choices from what she considers “being an absolute mess to being looked up to” by many, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha believes in transforming as per her comfort. “I want to take smaller risks and make only little changes in my fashion sense because it is important for me to feel comfortable wearing anything,” she says, adding, “ Even if (a new trend is) fashionable, I have to be able to carry and own it.” outfit: Asha Gautam Nushrratt looks stunning in a Pathani lehenga, paired with a pearl-embellished blouse and a delicate net dupatta by Asha Gautam

Outfit: Asha Gautam Nushrratt looks elegant in a beige silk tissue Paithani lehenga. Its Nature-inspired motifs complement the pearl-embellished blouse and a red net dupatta featuring zardozi French knots and resham embroidery from Asha Gautam Potli: The Tan Clan The actor pairs her lehenga with a handcrafted lotus-shaped potli from The Tan Clan, embroidered in white pearl, which celebrate individuality

The 39-year-old has her list of fashion no-nos. “I cannot do something oversized — it has to work for my body. No matter how many people try, I am just not able to go that way. (And) I’ll never understand the trend of see-through net gowns. I wore it once, but it just didn’t sit with me. If the fabric is nude, I’d prefer it to have lining,” she shares, adding, “I also can’t do feathers, unless it’s absolutely required to put one or two around the neck or sleeves.”

Outfit: Tabeer Upping her hotness quotient, she is in a pre-draped saree from Tabeer that features a front slit. It has been embellished with antique metal for the perfect blend of tradition and modernity

What she does like are simpler red carpet ’fits: “It has become simpler to get ready in today’s time. Long trail gowns are going away. I have always felt confident in donning a short dress at the red carpet. I mean, why not? I like that we are breaking (away) from what we are used to seeing.”

Outfit: Ruchika Hurria The actor cements her glamour credentials in Ruchika Hurria‘s powder pink net lehenga in silk with pearls, sequins and Swarovski embroidery, paired with a halter neck blouse with crystal and pearl embellishments, including an ombre net dupatta. The look is rounded off with a statement maang tikka from Sahai Ambar Pariddi

Her own wardrobe essentials comprise the staple “white shirt” since “you can never go wrong with it”. “I have various kinds of white shirts with silver or golden embellishments, etc. White shirt dress, white shirt with jeans, shorts, or even a ganji, that’s my go to. You can always quickly get ready and look super cool,” she opines.

Outfit: W For Woman She looks striking in a printed sharara set crafted in satin with heavily embellished yoke and an embroidered drape from W For Woman

Her fashion icons within the industry are actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, and Bharuccha confesses, “I actually open their Instagram to see what they’ve worn.”

The actor cuts a visually arresting figure in a bronze bralette paired alongside a pleated skirt with a slit and jacket from Vaishali S

“Internationally I love Gigi Hadid (model). Outfits just ease in on her body, not only on the ramp but at events, too! I also like Zendaya’s (actor) style, she keeps trying different things,” she wraps up.