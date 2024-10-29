HT City Showstoppers| Nushrratt Bharuccha: It's important for me to feel comfortable wearing anything
Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha speaks about her fashion no-nos, go-to choices, and celeb inspirations from Bollywood and Hollywood.
Having evolved in her fashion choices from what she considers “being an absolute mess to being looked up to” by many, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha believes in transforming as per her comfort. “I want to take smaller risks and make only little changes in my fashion sense because it is important for me to feel comfortable wearing anything,” she says, adding, “ Even if (a new trend is) fashionable, I have to be able to carry and own it.”
The 39-year-old has her list of fashion no-nos. “I cannot do something oversized — it has to work for my body. No matter how many people try, I am just not able to go that way. (And) I’ll never understand the trend of see-through net gowns. I wore it once, but it just didn’t sit with me. If the fabric is nude, I’d prefer it to have lining,” she shares, adding, “I also can’t do feathers, unless it’s absolutely required to put one or two around the neck or sleeves.”
What she does like are simpler red carpet ’fits: “It has become simpler to get ready in today’s time. Long trail gowns are going away. I have always felt confident in donning a short dress at the red carpet. I mean, why not? I like that we are breaking (away) from what we are used to seeing.”
Her own wardrobe essentials comprise the staple “white shirt” since “you can never go wrong with it”. “I have various kinds of white shirts with silver or golden embellishments, etc. White shirt dress, white shirt with jeans, shorts, or even a ganji, that’s my go to. You can always quickly get ready and look super cool,” she opines.
Her fashion icons within the industry are actors Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, and Bharuccha confesses, “I actually open their Instagram to see what they’ve worn.”
“Internationally I love Gigi Hadid (model). Outfits just ease in on her body, not only on the ramp but at events, too! I also like Zendaya’s (actor) style, she keeps trying different things,” she wraps up.