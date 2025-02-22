Celebrity brides who added pizzaz to their wedding accessories for their big day

Weddings are no longer about the lehengas, instead, it's the details that truly make a bride stand out. And if there’s one thing that recent celebrity brides have shown us, it’s that accessories are the real game-changers. From unique haath phools to statement bajuband, these gorgeous brides chose a refreshing approach, turning their wedding day looks into a masterclass in bridal styling and setting trends for other people to follow. Iconic accessories of brides from their big day

So, if you’re in the middle of wedding planning (or just love a little shaadi inspo), buckle up—because we’re diving into the most unique and stylish accessories from our favourite recent brides.

Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional bajuband

When it comes to Sobhita Dhulipala, tradition is always synonymous with her. At the centre of her wedding stunning ensembles was the traditional bajuband which was a staple throughout her wedding festivities. On her big day, she wore an heirloom bajuband featuring embedded colourful stones, intricate enamel work, and gemstones from Kishandas & Co over her kanjeevaram saree. What made her look even more striking? Unlike the usual bare-arm styling, Sobhita chose to wear the bajuband over her blouse sleeves—a bold yet elegant twist that made the accessory pop even more.

Keerthy Suresh's bridal hairstyle

Keerthy's wedding looks were straight out of a movie scene. She opted for a traditional South Indian ensemble for her big day, and the neatly placed Andal Kondai over her small buns from VBJ enhanced her look. The gold hair pieces complemented her vibrant yellow and green silk saree, featuring Surya and Chandra Pirai, representing the sun and moon.

Dharal Surelia's stunning haath phool

Dharal Surelia

If there’s one bride who knows how to mix tradition with Gen Z coolness, it’s Dharal. While Dharal and Darshan Raval had an intimate wedding, her bridal accessories spoke loudly. An eye-catching piece was her unique sun and pearl haath phool from The Olio Stories. It features gold chains, a sun-like centrepiece with orange rays, pearl embellishments, and a diamond centre.

Priya Banerjee's extended earrings

For her mehendi ceremony, Priya wore a deep red lehenga. What most complemented the ensemble was a pair of large gold earrings with chunky tassels woven into her hairstyle from Tribe by Amrapali. The earrings feature latticework, dangling pearls, and deep red gemstones, adding a touch of richness and elegance to her entire look.

Mawra Hocane's floral dream

For her pre-wedding festivities, Mawra embraced an ethereal look with matching floral jewellery set in delicate pink and white shades. She opted for a flowery maang tikka, earrings, and bracelets, giving a soft romantic vibe. The pearl strings woven into the jewellery add a touch of elegance, making the ensemble truly stand out. If you’re looking to incorporate florals into your wedding attire, let Mawra’s dreamy look inspire you.