It is all a family affair on the red carpet for Hollywood celebrities in 2024

Walking the red carpet at any event can be overwhelming, ask any actor - with the lights and camera flashing away, and paparazzo hollering your name. During this time, having some comfort and support from people close to you is always appreciated. However, it can also be a super fun experince that you may want to share with your loved ones. So it is no surprise that many celebrities, of late, have been getting their family members to share in this surreal experience and walk the red carpet with them. Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter(Instagram)

Here is a look at the celebrities who have done this of late:

Florence Pugh with Granzo Pat

On Thursday, Florence Pugh shared a warm moment with her grandmum, Granzo Pat, as they walked together and posed for photos at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, London. The actor wore a custom Valentino brown sequin backless dress and a hood made by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The duo were all smiles as they waved for the photographers.

In 2022, her grandmum accompanied Pugh to the Venice International Film Festival. In an Instagram post, Pugh wrote: "Granzo Pat is remarkable. I asked her if she'd ever do that again with me? 'Oh, I guess I should do then shouldn't I?'"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue Ivy Carter

The Carter family, singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z along with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, skipped the red carpet for the Grammy's. However, mother-daughter were photographed together at the show, with Queen B wearing a custom Louis Vuitton skirt suit, a collarless Damier leather jacket as she covered her platinum blond hair with aStetson cowboy hat. Carter took the stage with her dad while he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. She wore a white mid-length Vivienne Westwood dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Kylie Jenner with Stormi Webster

In January, during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made a fashionable appearance in matching all-black and feather ensembles with ovesized sunglasses inspired by Old Hollywood glam. While Jenner wore a black strapless floor-length body-hugging gown and a matching black cape with a feathered trim, Stormi wore a black dress with a similar black cape and a pair of black ballet flats. She also sported a pair of black shades and carried a small black purse. The mother-daughter duo were also spotted in coordinating red outfits at the front row of the Jacquemus show.

Charles Melton with Sukyong Melton

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Charles Melton brought his mom, Sukyong Melton, as his date to the red carpet. The May December (2023) actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and said it “meant the world” to have his mother stand beside him on the red carpet at such a prestigious event. He also told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so grounding. I was a little under the weather a few days ago, and she was making me chicken soup and taking care of me, it was really nice.” He wore a navy blue Armani tuxedo, featuring a double-breasted jacket with black lapels. To complete the look, he wore a dark bow tie and matching pants, along with patent leather shoes, diamond stud earrings and an Omega watch.

Pedro Pascal with Lux Pascal

An ally to the queer community, actor Pedro Pascal showed his support by getting his sister, trans actress and model Lux Pascal to accompany him on the red carpet for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The siblings complemented each other in matching black outfits as Pedro wore a Maison Valentino fit featuring a black sweater and trousers, paried with a sling that he’s been sporting after suffering a fall. On the other hand, Lux wore an Oscar de la Renta high-necked black dress with cut-out detailing.

Kelly Clarkson

Wearing a custom Jason Wu Collection off-the-shoulder porcelain white dress, singer Kelly Clarkson rocked up to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet with her seven-year-old song Remington ‘Remy’ ​Alexander, which was the “favourite” part of her night. Remy wore a Renaissance-style ruffled white shirt, velvet red suit, Timberland boots with spiked toes and vibrant boutonnière.

Unsure about letting him tag alone, she took to Instagram and said, “I had to take my kid out of like a day of school. So, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, am I gonna do this?’ But he was very excited to, like, do the red carpet and go to the show and see the performers." The singer-turned-host went on to explain, “My son has a bit of sensory issues. So, I knew that it would be a little overwhelming for him and I warned him. The photographers on the carpet usually are just yelling out names just to get people to look at them. But they were so kind and I just wanted to give a shout out to them. That was so cool to ask him what his name was and like make him feel comfortable because it’s a huge environment for a seven-year-old .”