Joey King’s Practical Magic 2 press tour is a masterclass in boho romance
From sheer gowns and visible lingerie to ruffled blouses and ‘90s-inspired separates, Joey King is putting a modern, witchy spin on romantic dressing
From sheer gowns and visible lingerie to boho blouses and ‘90s-inspired separates, Joey King is making the press tour for Practical Magic 2 a lesson in modern romantic dressing. Here are five standout looks that capture her evolving style.
Dark romance, sheer drama
In London, King embraced dark romantic glamour in a custom black sheer halter gown by Miu Miu, layered over visible Spanx underwear. Understated jewellery, pin-straight hair and soft glam kept the look sleek. What makes it stand out is the deliberate lingerie reveal, giving the ethereal, witchy silhouette a provocative high-fashion edge.
A witchy boho mini
For the UK press day, King leaned into a darker take on bohemian dressing in a Roberto Cavalli floral mini, complete with a high turtleneck and dramatic purple-ombre bell sleeves. Mesh pumps, delicate jewellery and auburn waves finished the look. The theatrical sleeves give the vintage-inspired silhouette a distinctly modern-gothic mood.
Butter-yellow fairy tale
At the Practical Magic 2 premiere, King swapped dark romance for ethereal glamour in a custom butter-yellow Miu Miu sheer gown, detailed with delicate floral embellishments. Its empire waist and matching briefs brought a vintage nightgown quality to the look. The unexpected colour softens the sheer trend, giving it a dreamy, fairy-tale finish.
The elevated white blouse
In between promos, King made a case for bringing boho dressing into everyday wardrobes in Dôen’s ruffled white Helena Top, paired with relaxed light-wash jeans and nude heels. Round sunglasses and a matching bag completed the look. The contrast between delicate lace and loose denim is what makes this otherwise simple outfit feel effortlessly polished.
A ‘90s boudoir throwback
In New York, King channelled ‘90s romantic dressing in a semi-sheer cream mesh-lace polo and matching satin mini skirt by Nastya Masha, layered over Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Rose-tinted glasses, drop earrings and soft braids reinforced the retro mood. The look stands out for its playful boudoir layering, balancing delicate femininity with a distinctly nostalgic edge.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More