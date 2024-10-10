Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI: Péro transports audience to Kittyverse

What makes Péro by Aneeth Arora’s fashion show different from the others is that it instantly evokes a feeling of nostalgia and takes us to the good ol’ days. And for her label’s 15th birthday, Aneeth turned an entire building into a Kittyverse with everything inspired by the Japanese fictional character Kitty White, who was created by Yuko Shimizu. Designer Aneeth Arora celebrated 15 years of Péro with Hello Péro inspired by Kitty White.

Her collection featured everyday favourites of Hello Kitty including cherries, creamy cupcakes, milk cartons, apples and strawberries. Taking a leaf from Kawaii aesthetic, which means cute in Japanese, Aneeth’s collection drew a lot of inspiration from the cottagecore aesthetic. Checkered dresses were paired with denims and baseball caps. The collection was replete with Pero’s signature surface ornamentation. Arora also made use of textiles such as Chanderi, silks, Jamdani and Mashru to create her collection.

With a diverse lineup of models, who were in a state of rapture as they walked wearing the designer pieces in and around the beautiful building located at Delhi’s Barakhamba Road. And the icing of the cake were the tree boys who danced away to glory along with the models at the end of the show bringing unadulterated joy and gaiety among the guests who attended the show.