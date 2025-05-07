Model Lakshmi Rana on Op Sindoor: Prayers of citizens are a soldier’s best armour

Model Lakshmi Rana believes that Operation Sindoor is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the government and the Indian armed forces. Rana stated, “Please keep the armed forces in your prayers, as the prayers of the citizens are a soldier’s best armour."

She says, “As we all heard during the press briefing led by our foreign secretary on the issue, it was a focused, precise, and non-escalatory response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. I, along with the rest of our country, am proud of our government and armed forces for delivering justice.”

Rana, who is married to army officer Puneet Doval, further adds that she has the utmost respect for all those who planned and executed the airstrikes at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. She said, “They are the men and women who do the heavy lifting for our nation, always and every time, often from behind the curtains, in the calmest manner, without seeking even the slightest recognition.”

