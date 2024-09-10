Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings back lace with a bold twist at the Kering Foundation dinner; guess the cost of her dress!

Lace happens to be a fabric often linked to its nostalgic, floral origins, and has struggled to break free from its association with the '80s wedding aesthetics or surreptitious behind-closed-doors activities. The controversial fabric has been re-imagined in 2024 by numerous brands including Chloe or Louis Vuitton on the runways and in street fashion; the once delicate lace has now officially taken on a more edgy, contemporary appeal that screams high fashion. Priyanka Chopra Jonas brings back lace with a bold twist at the Kering Foundation dinner

This trend shift can be seen most recently and rather prominently in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ outfit last night. The Love Again (2023) star has always been a trendsetter, and her recent appearance at The Kering Foundation’s “Caring for Women” event during New York Fashion Week proves that she’s embracing this fashion-forward interpretation of lace. Co-hosting alongside notable figures like Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, Priyanka made a statement with her fashion choice as much as her activism.

Breaking down the look

Since the 2024 lace trend highlights the “naked skirt” phenomenon, with a focus on transparency and barely-there elements, Priyanka opted for a sleek, black Yves Saint Laurent cocktail dress. The stunning ensemble featured floral lace detailing across the bust, paired with a halter neck and a backless silhouette. The lace detailing lent a sheer, sultry effect that brought a touch of sensuality to the formal look. Similarly, the long, flowing satin skirt hugged her figure beautifully, with a mini cape detail at the back for added drama. Priced at $6,250 (approximately ₹5.24 lakh), the outfit is crafted from certified silk charmeuse, offering a luxurious sheen to the ensemble.

For accessories, PeeCee paired the dress with black satin pumps and jewellery from Bulgari. Her makeup look was equally striking, featuring winged eyeliner, soft brown eye shadow, and a nude pink lip while her loose waves and curtain bangs framed her face perfectly; once again proving that she can make even the most delicate fabrics like lace, feel bold and modern.