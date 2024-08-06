Shriya Pilgaonkar gives an artistic spin to the classic white shirt style

While white shirts are a classic favourite throughout the year, it's time to funk it up with a bit of colour this season to beat the gloom. From your “I don't have anything to wear today” days to lazy mornings, white shirts are a timeless addition to your wardrobe. Like actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, pair a white shirt with vibrant pops of print and colour with bootcut denims for a fashionable foot forward. Shriya Pilgaonkar dons a white shirt and blue jeans (Photo: Instagram)

Steal the style

Shriya Pilgaonkar in a white shirt and blue bootcut jeans(Photo: Instagram)

The oversized white shirt on the bootcut denim silhouette will ensure you make an effortless yet understated style statement perfect for a day out running errands, meeting friends or even for a relaxed workwear look. Black loafers, a pair of silver hoop earrings and wavy messy hair will perfectly complement the look.