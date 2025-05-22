Birthday girl Suhana Khan loves being draped in gold! Flip through her look book for inspo

From the looks of it, Suhana Khan seems like quite the private person. One thing that isn't quiet however, is her maximalist choice in drapes. And what colour palette seems to be dominating her wardrobe? Well gold of course. Suhana Khan loves being draped in gold! Her look book for inspo(Photos: Instagram/suhanakhan2)

Many moons ago for Diwali, Suhana made heads turn in this sheer and shimmering Falguni Shane Peacock drape, complete with tassels and symmetrical lines of glimmer. The glistening stone-encrusted blouse carried a subtle but defining jeweled cold shoulder detail, her locks pulled up in pony to let the saree have its moment.

For the NMACC opening back in 2023, Suhana opted for Sabyasachi, turning out in a netted, cheetah-esque mustard gold saree, with the applique floral work giving the look that feminine push. A heavy brown bronze framed the saree in at the borders, the heavily sequined bikini blouse adding a contemporary cocktail aura.

One of her more traditionally heavy drapes, this understated but regal Tarun Tahiliani saree marries cream and gold in a boisterous celebration of detailing. The bandeau blouse mirroring that work with subtle jewellery details, undoubtedly makes this one a head turner. Classic with a soft twist.

Suhana loves her glam and she's very much like the drape itself to reflect that. Here she can be seen twirling in a glimmering beige gold Falguni Shane Peacock saree, with the plunging blouse adding even more oomph to the look. This one playfully treads the line between being traditional and fun.

It's not that Suhana only opts for gold-coded drapes, but when she doesn't, she makes sure to still have elements of the palette on her. This one is a thorough pale rose gold number from Arpita Mehta but the creases carry a golden hue with the border and the blouse expanding on that subtle statement.

We wish Suhana a very Happy Birthday!