Hungry? How about some rat snacking?

The world of food and drink is constantly evolving, with fads coming up as fast as you can whip up instant noodles. And one trend in particular that's grabbing attention (and not just for its name), is Rat Snacking. It's seeing people hunting for leftover pieces of food and nibbling on the morsels, just like a rat would. The trend of rat snacking is getting folks to go on a bite-sized hunt for leftovers to satiate hunger.(Shutterstock)

Why it's cool

At a time when people are looking to downsize their food intake and lose the flab, this trend fits right in. Rat Snacking involves rodent-like behaviour of scavenging through kitchen cabinets, cupboards and refrigerator and nibbling on different food titbits - paired in any way - to make for a snack. The zany trend has grown viral on TikTok and as per a news site, it's also found a mention in the food and drink report of a British supermarket company. On X, a handle shared how it was "all about pushing boundaries and discovering healthy surprises in the kitchen" while another asked: "looking for a nutritionist to discuss #ratsnacking". The trend is also throwing up quirky rat snack mashups that range from olives, wafers and cheese to chocolate, cauliflower, fish and more.

Will you indulge in some rat snacking, the next time you're hungry?