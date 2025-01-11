Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on winning the Khel Ratna Award: ‘It validates everything I have done’

For Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, 2025 is shaping up to be a year to remember. Named as one of this year’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award recipients—alongside chess prodigy D Gukesh, para-athlete Praveen Kumar, and Olympic-medal winning shooter Manu Bhaker—Harmanpreet is savouring a moment of recognition that feels deeply personal. “This award is not just for me; it’s for everyone who believed in me when times were tough,” he shares. Harmanpreet Singh has been named as the recipient of the Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award 2024

The accolade comes at a time when Harmanpreet feels life has become even better, after the arrival of his 18-month-old daughter Ruhanat Kaur. “Jabse woh is duniya me aayi hai, sab kuch acha ho raha hai. Usne meri kismat badal di hai (Since the day she arrived in the world, only good things have been happening. She has changed my luck),” he says with a smile, his gratitude evident in every word.

The Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour, holds special significance for Harmanpreet, as it validates not only his contributions to the team but also the unwavering support he has received from his family and teammates. “This award obviously means a great deal to me. It validates everything I have done for the team, and more than that, it also shows me that the entire country loves me, supports me, and is proud of what I have achieved for the country so far. This award will also inspire more people, especially the kids, to pick up the hockey stick and dream about playing for India,” he shares.

Reflecting on his journey, Harmanpreet recalls the challenging times when he was struggling with form. Their faith in him, he says, gave him the strength to keep working hard and to embrace the ups and downs that come with being a professional athlete. Harmanpreet hopes that his family will be present with him when he receives the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

"I want my family to come along with me and be with me there. I don't know how many people I'll be allowed to bring with me, but I'd really love it if all of them are there, and we get to take photos with my family and the award," he concludes, reminding us that this honour also serves as a way to express his gratitude to those who have stood by him through thick and thin.

“Of course, they have always been with me. Their belief in me is what pushed me to work hard. Their faith in me helped me understand that highs and lows are a part of any professional athlete's life. When I was out of form, it was just a low phase. Yet my teammates believed in me, my family believed in me, and they stood with me then. So when I see them happy because of this, I obviously feel good,” he says.

As Harmanpreet continues to lead the Indian hockey team, he hopes his achievements will inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same dedication and passion.