International Day of Yoga | Aasif Sheikh: Yoga takes time, but the outcome is gratifying

For actor Aasif Sheikh yoga plays the key role in maintaining the right balance in life. Aasif Sheikh during the yoga session

“If it hadn't been for yoga nothing would have been same for me as an artiste who believes in exploring different aspects of life. The way the ancient art of fitness has helped me in all these years at times I do regret kash aur pehle se shuru kar diya hota toh aur behtar hota. But, as it’s said, it’s never too late! I am happy that I hopped the yoga wagon and have successfully incorporated it in my daily regimen for years now,” says the Bharat (2019) and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan (2023) actor.

Sheikh feels that yoga may take time to show results but are more lasting. “It takes time, but the outcome is gratifying and absolutely rewarding. The way it brings peace of mind in abundance is an added advantage for its followers. When I started it was with simple asanas and then I upped the level. My everyday commuting to the shooting set and back home takes three hours, so I start my day with yoga including a few asanas like Kapalbhati, Anulom-Vilom on my way. As I am not in the driving seat, that gives me more time for myself and then of course once on the sets and in my room, I hit the yoga mat for another 35-45 minutes to complete my practice for the day.”

The actor whose show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! completed 2,500 episodes where he has played 365 different characters, says it’s all because he has always kept fitness foremost in day-to-day life.

“An actor's job is surely among the most demanding one, you must be on foot for a fulfilling career. Be it theatre, TV or films, the perfect coordination of voice, body and reflexes is the topmost requirement that comes with a fitter self. Being in good shape surely helps me to keep the momentum going. Today my name is in the London Book of Records for playing so many different characters in a single running show. With yoga on my side, I am eyeing to play more diverse roles to best of my ability and secure a Guiness World Record in the same category soon,” concludes Sheikh.