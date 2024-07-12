Jatin Sapru on that iconic commentary for Surya Kumar Yadav's catch in WCT20 final: It was straight from the heart!

Ace commentator Jatin Sapru’s psyched exhortations — ‘Long off... long off... long offf Suryakumar Yadav’ — before the latter completed the final-over screamer in the tournament final, is etched in cricket fans’ memory. But Sapru says the iconic moment belongs entirely to the Indian cricketer. Jatin Sapru refuses to take any credit for the moment when Surya Kumar Yadav caught David Miller in the final of the T20 World Cup

“All I’ll say is that it proves that you don’t need many words to define a moment. In that moment, I wasn’t thinking as a commentator — it came purely straight from my heart. I feel humbled and grateful to be able to present in that moment, which is no one else's but Surya Kumar Yadav. The moment only belongs to him,” Sapru shares.

The 38-year-old’s interviews with members of the WC-winning Indian team have won fans aplenty, including his dignified refusal to touch Virat Kohli’s winner’s medal when the latter held it out in the case.

“I didn’t think I have the right to touch it. It’s something they have achieved and it is for their family and friends. Even when Neeraj Chopra (track and field athlete) asked me to hold his Gold Medal that he won at the Tokyo Olympics (2020) as I was interviewing him, I told him I’d be happy to take a picture of it, but that it wouldn’t be right if I held it,” he says.

Through the course of the conversation Sapru, also spoke about interviewing Kohli, and controlling his emotions, when Kohli had made the announcement about his retirement from T20. "When he first made that announcement I was not present. I was busy with the prepration for post match. So when he spoke about his retirement in my interview, that was the first time I came to know about it, and I was shocked!" he says.

Towards the end of the phone call, Sapru gets emotional as he talks about his 16-year-long journey as a sports broadcaster.

"I am just a failed cricketer, who just like so many of us, wanted to grow up to be cricketers, but couldn't pursue it properly because of academics. So I still feel, I am still pursuing that dream of becoming one, and I am just thankful that I get to be on the pitch, talk about my favourite sport," he concludes.