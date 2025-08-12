Jupiter and Venus just kissed in the dawn sky: The love notes it spells for your zodiac sign

As soon as Mercury straightened out its backspin yesterday, Jupiter and Venus came into alignment a few hours into the day. So what happens when the planet of expansion shares a moment (one which will last albeit in a waning capacity right through the week) with the planet of beauty and love? Of course, sparks fly. Now to find out if these are soft or seething, read on. What Jupiter and Venus' rendezvous in the dawn sky means for your zodiac sign(Photo: X)

As always don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs — and given that we are dealing with the matters of the heart, your Venus placement counts as well.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are being pushed to re-evaluate their mindset when it comes to being stuck on the past. Embracing the present and looking to the future is what will be the catalyst in taking your story with your forever +1 forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can expect a sense of alignment to hit them this week which is most likely to reignite a sense of hope for everything in general, but love in particular. They are being advised to keep their intuition tuned so as to catch the frequencies trying to make a connection.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis may find themselves in dynamics which allows them a bird's eye view of their relationships. This transit them gifts the social butterfly of the zodiac, some much-needed clarity — contingent on them receiving it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For how deeply Cancers feel, love this week may start feeling like it's not the end of their existence. A sense of hope and renewal can be anticipated where building a collection will feel less like war and more like bloom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If Leos chose to confront their emotions, a real wave of healing could wash over. Taking things easy, and consciously so, is the catalyst the fiery, headstrong sign needs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Now that Mars is out of Virgo, the earth sign can expect to feel more stable and settled. Speaking their truth to those they know will receive it well is the catalyst they need to push their story into the ambit of motion.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With Mars now in their sign, Libra over the next week, should ideally focus on upholding their boundaries while maintaining their diplomacy. They are also being advised to not indulge in conflict with a partner, as it is more energetically induced than literal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If Scorpios have been toying with the idea of reaching out someone important from their past, this would be the perfect time to do it. While reconciliation doesn't have to be the end goal, lightning emotional burdens go a long way in clearing space up for the real deal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians may find themselves in a struggle with their own emotions but self-reflection and holding themselves accountable in terms of how they channel it will make the week go smoother. This is also a time to rest from the cosmic chaos of the weeks past.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Inspiration will be flooding Capricorn's senses and they are being advised to channel it by locking in. While determination has never run dry for the earth sign, they can expect to glide through the week and beyond on a happy high.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are entering a very social week and will more often than not feel like the centre of the room. While this may feel like a fun ride, they are being advised to be mindful of energetic boundaries.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces can expect to feel the most like themselves, which has potentially been feeling like a struggle off late. More plans and action-taking await the water sign.

So will August prove to be the month of love for you?