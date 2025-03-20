Book Review: I Bet You'd Look Good In A Coffin is sorely predictable yet oddly nostalgic

Katy Brent is back with blood soaked pages, tracing the killer escapades of Kitty Collins. She seems to have her hands full between her mother's sudden wedding, her uncontrollable 'urges' and the endless well of misogyny that follows her around — all collapsing into each other. Book review: I Bet You'd Look Good in a Coffin(Photo: Jennifer Leest)

Right off the bat, I Think You'd Look Good In A Coffin isn't a deep read. It won't have you in a stalemate with your bedside lamp, nor will it haunt you for weeks after you flip the last page. That being said, the dark comedy is the perfect airport read or for a night in when you can find absolutely nothing else to do.

I Think You'd Look Good In A Coffin's biggest drawback is that the reader's eyes through the chase, the blood and the heavy-hanging drama — Kitty — is incredibly relatable in her thoughts and approach at times but feels equally out of touch with reality the very next second. It's akin to dealing with two anti-hero(ine)s, or at the risk of sounding harsh, one very confused one.

It's not all bad though. Seeing that it's Kitty's brain and her antics that make up much of what proceeds to unfold through the pages, it feels safe, refreshing, at times, even fair, as with every little thought she flips the script of patriarchy on its primary aggressors — the misogynists; and it feels violent, exhilarating, and even redemptive as she puts her money where her mouth is, Sometimes there's a disconnect between the two, but if you're forgiving of human complexities, Kitty will grow on you.

All in all, if you chose to pick up I Think You'd Look Good In A Coffin, you'll probably blow through the pages, but the juicy punch and draw of blood the genre's cred rests on, will elude you.