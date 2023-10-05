Kishore Kumar’s granddaughter Muktika to mark stage debut with son, Amit

He has kept the legacy of his father, singer Kishore Kumar, alive for decades. And now, singer Amit Kumar’s daughter, Muktika Ganguly, is set to take the baton forward. The late music icon’s granddaughter will mark her gigging debut with a charity show at St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai on October 7. Titled Amit Kumar Live in Concert, in association with Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), the show will see her share the stage with her father to raise funds to support women cancer survivors. Kishore Kumar; (right) Muktika with father Amit Kumar

“Muktika will perform on stage for the first time. When the organisers asked me if she could accompany me on stage at the show, I was excited. I’m sure she’ll be excited too about facing the audience for the first time. She is 18 and she should have this experience now. I performed my first show with my daddy in 1971 in Mumbai and now, my daughter will accompany me. It’s like life coming full circle,” says Amit.

Ask if Muktika knew that she had to pursue music like her dad and grandfather, and Amit shares, “I never told her, ‘You have to do music and take the family’s musical tradition forward’. I don’t believe in doing that. It’s not easy to carry the legacy forward. I have done it for years and I know how difficult it is to do that.”

While he feels she has it in her to make it big as a musician, he wants it to be her choice: “It’s up to her if she wants to do music all her life. She has got a good voice and I’m sure if she practises, she’ll find new avenues. And in case she does choose this path and wishes to explore film music, she will have to learn to be diplomatic. Also, I feel, she should train in classical music if she wishes to excel in film music.”

