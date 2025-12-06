A night of Irish music and cheer in the Capital

The holiday season came alive in the Capital on Friday as the Embassy of Ireland hosted its annual Irish Christmas Concert, drawing diplomats, cultural supporters and music lovers for an evening steeped in festive warmth. Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly led the celebrations, setting the tone for a night that blended tradition with spirited performance.

The event opened with a set by the visiting Irish band Bóinn. From soulful folk classics like The Rocky Road to Dublin to a traditional sean-nós dance performed on a wooden board, the evening paid homage to age-old Irish culture. “It’s the kind of music you clap, sing and dance to,” Kelly said, adding, “Indians love music, they love dance, and tonight they get to experience a true Irish Christmas.”