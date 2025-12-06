Edit Profile
    A night of Irish music and cheer in the Capital

    The Irish Embassy brought music, tradition and a surprise performance to Delhi’s Christmas calendar.

    Published on: Dec 06, 2025 5:22 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    The holiday season came alive in the Capital on Friday as the Embassy of Ireland hosted its annual Irish Christmas Concert, drawing diplomats, cultural supporters and music lovers for an evening steeped in festive warmth. Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly led the celebrations, setting the tone for a night that blended tradition with spirited performance.

    Where diplomacy melted into applause, laughter and Irish folk rhythms.
    Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly joined the band on stage for a surprise performance.
    The event opened with a set by the visiting Irish band Bóinn. From soulful folk classics like The Rocky Road to Dublin to a traditional sean-nós dance performed on a wooden board, the evening paid homage to age-old Irish culture. “It’s the kind of music you clap, sing and dance to,” Kelly said, adding, “Indians love music, they love dance, and tonight they get to experience a true Irish Christmas.”

    British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron
    One of the night’s most memorable moments came when Kelly himself took the stage for a surprise song Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair, earning cheerful applause from the audience.

