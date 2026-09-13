Ananya Panday, Brad Pitt and more watch Elena Rybakina make US Open history

Elena Rybakina captured her first US Open title and third career Grand Slam in a thrilling Women’s Singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, outlasting two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 5–7, 6–2 to also lock up the World No. 1 ranking. A-list stars packed the stands for the blockbuster showdown, with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turning heads alongside The Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli. Brad Pitt was also spotted in the crowd with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, alongside a heavy-hitting celebrity lineup featuring tennis legend Maria Sharapova, Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose, Paris Hilton, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Alba, P!nk, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, and Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu.

Paris Hilton; Ananya Panday with with American actor Belmont Cameli