Ananya Panday, Brad Pitt and more watch Elena Rybakina make US Open history

Elena Rybakina captured her first US Open title and third career Grand Slam in a thrilling Women’s Singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, outlasting two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6–4, 5–7, 6–2 to also lock up the World No. 1 ranking. A-list stars packed the stands for the blockbuster showdown, with Bollywood actor Ananya Panday turning heads alongside The Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli. Brad Pitt was also spotted in the crowd with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, alongside a heavy-hitting celebrity lineup featuring tennis legend Maria Sharapova, Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose, Paris Hilton, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Alba, P!nk, Amy Adams, Elizabeth Banks, and Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu.
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More