Bear-shaped desserts, ‘Do Dishon Ka Mel’ and Sonu Nigam's concert: Lucknow is ready to fall in love this Valentine's Day
Lucknowites are all set to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style. From Sonu Nigam’s concert and candlelight dinners to V-Day themed bashes and mall outings, there are several ways people have decided to make the day special.
Musical concert
Spreading love, singer Sonu Nigam is set to mesmerise music lovers during the Fever Live concert to be held on February 14 at Ekana Football Stadium. With his chartbuster tracks and love anthems, the concert is set to make it a memorable evening for his fans in Lucknow.
Dining experience
Hotels, lounges, discos, and restaurants are making special arrangements to treat their customers with various themes.
Hazratganj Social has come up with the ‘Love like Ogs’ theme and curated a menu titled ‘Do Dishon Ka Mel’ where they have reimagined dishes from two different regions and put them together. “We wanted to slow things down and bring back the charm of old-school romance, where effort mattered and conversations weren’t rushed,” says its chief marketing officer Divya Aggarwal.
Chef Avinash Kumar of Ramada Lucknow Hotel informs, “We have curated a V-Day special buffet and have laid out romantic candlelight setups at our Brio Cafe. Soft music will be there to set the mood, a themed cake will be served on the table, and couples will be treated with a welcome drink. Besides, there is a Valentine surprise in store for them as well.”
Fairfield by Marriott has set up decorative tables for a candlelight dinner setting and curated a special menu. Multiple cafes and discos too have curated themed food for the couple and have decorated their places accordingly.
Catching up with trend
Buttercup Bungalow, an artisanal bakery, has come up with a viral dessert along with a host of delicacies. “This V-Day we have something special for our customers. It’s the bear-shaped viral dessert layered with silky Callebaut chocolate mousse and raspberry compote, finished with a warm chocolate pour for that perfect dramatic reveal,” says Arti Vaid from the bakery.
Vikas Malik of Danbro by Mr Brown adds, “We have curated a large range of love-themed cakes for the special day. Also, our heart-shaped pizza is a special gift for someone you love, and people love this innovation.”
Engaging activities
Shopping complexes and malls have lined up various activities for V-Day.
“We have decorated the mall according to the theme of love and have set up engaging activities, as this is time to spend together. So, there is a special decor, workshops in which couples can take active part, we have an international artiste playing the saxophone, brands are giving discounts to boost shopping activities, and restaurants have interesting offerings for the guests. Also, from the mall's side, anyone shopping for ₹10,000 and more will get a chance to win a trip to Europe for a couple,” says Sanjeev Sarin from Phoenix Palassio Mall.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.