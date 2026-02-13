Bear-shaped desserts, ‘Do Dishon Ka Mel’ and Sonu Nigam's concert: Lucknow is ready to fall in love this Valentine's Day

Lucknowites are all set to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style. From Sonu Nigam’s concert and candlelight dinners to V-Day themed bashes and mall outings, there are several ways people have decided to make the day special.

Spreading love, singer Sonu Nigam is set to mesmerise music lovers during the Fever Live concert to be held on February 14 at Ekana Football Stadium. With his chartbuster tracks and love anthems, the concert is set to make it a memorable evening for his fans in Lucknow.

Dining experience Hotels, lounges, discos, and restaurants are making special arrangements to treat their customers with various themes.

Hazratganj Social has come up with the ‘Love like Ogs’ theme and curated a menu titled ‘Do Dishon Ka Mel’ where they have reimagined dishes from two different regions and put them together. “We wanted to slow things down and bring back the charm of old-school romance, where effort mattered and conversations weren’t rushed,” says its chief marketing officer Divya Aggarwal.

Chef Avinash Kumar of Ramada Lucknow Hotel informs, “We have curated a V-Day special buffet and have laid out romantic candlelight setups at our Brio Cafe. Soft music will be there to set the mood, a themed cake will be served on the table, and couples will be treated with a welcome drink. Besides, there is a Valentine surprise in store for them as well.”

Fairfield by Marriott has set up decorative tables for a candlelight dinner setting and curated a special menu. Multiple cafes and discos too have curated themed food for the couple and have decorated their places accordingly.