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    Ee Sala Cup Namde yet again: RCB goes back-to-back as Virat Kohli turns back the clock

    RCB defended their IPL title, beating GT in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 off 42 sealed a second straight crown as celebrations erupted, all night long.

    Published on: Jun 02, 2026 9:38 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
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    Chants of Ee Sala Cup Namde (This time, the cup is ours) echoed through the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their crown, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the mega final. What was supposed to be GT’s home fortress turned into a sea of red and gold, and when their star boy Virat Kohli smashed a six over long-on to seal the chase, the stadium erupted as one.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate with the IPL 2026 trophy alongside their partners Anushka Sharma, Pankhuri Sharma and Nupur Nagar, respectively. (Photos: AFP, ANI, X and Instagram)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate with the IPL 2026 trophy alongside their partners Anushka Sharma, Pankhuri Sharma and Nupur Nagar, respectively. (Photos: AFP, ANI, X and Instagram)

    It took RCB 18 years to win their maiden title in 2025. They have now done it back-to-back. Having stormed into the final at the top of the points table, they were the favourites. There happened to be a few hiccups during their chase of 156, but Kohli, known fondly as the Chasemaster, turned back the clock with a masterclass 75 off 42 balls, taking Player of the Match honours and finishing the game the only way he could. Post-match celebrations saw players pose with the trophy alongside their families, before the squad took the stage at the after-party well into the night.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate with the IPL 2026 trophy alongside their partners Anushka Sharma, Pankhuri Sharma and Nupur Nagar, respectively (Photo: ANI)
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate with the IPL 2026 trophy alongside their partners Anushka Sharma, Pankhuri Sharma and Nupur Nagar, respectively (Photo: ANI)
    RCB stars pose with the IPL trophy after their title defence, sporting T-shirts that read: ‘One felt nice, we did it twice’ (Photo: Instagram)
    RCB stars pose with the IPL trophy after their title defence, sporting T-shirts that read: ‘One felt nice, we did it twice’ (Photo: Instagram)
    Virat Kohli sealed the chase with a six and was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 75; the celebrations continued well into the night as Kohli and his teammates took to the stage at the team’s after-party.
    Virat Kohli sealed the chase with a six and was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 75; the celebrations continued well into the night as Kohli and his teammates took to the stage at the team’s after-party.
    From filmmaker Karan Johar to actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities and sporting icons flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the champions
    From filmmaker Karan Johar to actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities and sporting icons flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the champions
    Captain Rajat Patidar added another chapter to his RCB journey. Having joined the franchise as an injury replacement in 2022, he entered an elite club on Sunday, becoming only the third IPL captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lead a team to back-to-back titles.
    Captain Rajat Patidar added another chapter to his RCB journey. Having joined the franchise as an injury replacement in 2022, he entered an elite club on Sunday, becoming only the third IPL captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lead a team to back-to-back titles.
    Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the season-end awards, winning MVP, Emerging Player, Super Striker, Super Sixes and the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs.
    Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated the season-end awards, winning MVP, Emerging Player, Super Striker, Super Sixes and the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs.
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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Ee Sala Cup Namde Yet Again: RCB Goes Back-to-back As Virat Kohli Turns Back The Clock
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Ee Sala Cup Namde Yet Again: RCB Goes Back-to-back As Virat Kohli Turns Back The Clock
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