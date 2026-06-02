Ee Sala Cup Namde yet again: RCB goes back-to-back as Virat Kohli turns back the clock

Chants of Ee Sala Cup Namde (This time, the cup is ours) echoed through the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their crown, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the mega final. What was supposed to be GT’s home fortress turned into a sea of red and gold, and when their star boy Virat Kohli smashed a six over long-on to seal the chase, the stadium erupted as one. Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate with the IPL 2026 trophy alongside their partners Anushka Sharma, Pankhuri Sharma and Nupur Nagar, respectively. (Photos: AFP, ANI, X and Instagram)

It took RCB 18 years to win their maiden title in 2025. They have now done it back-to-back. Having stormed into the final at the top of the points table, they were the favourites. There happened to be a few hiccups during their chase of 156, but Kohli, known fondly as the Chasemaster, turned back the clock with a masterclass 75 off 42 balls, taking Player of the Match honours and finishing the game the only way he could. Post-match celebrations saw players pose with the trophy alongside their families, before the squad took the stage at the after-party well into the night.