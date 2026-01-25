Exclusive| Harmanpreet Kaur on winning Padma Shri Award: I just froze when I got the news…

From leading India to World Cup glory just months ago to now being honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, Harmanpreet Kaur’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to grit, leadership, and national pride. The recent announcement marks another defining chapter in her life. Harmanpreet Kaur. (Photo: Instagram)

Recalling the moment she learnt about the honour, Harmanpreet shares, “A call from the Rashtrapati Bhavan came to my home earlier in the day today. At evening, when I returned from practice, I was told of the news. In that moment, I just froze; it was just overwhelming, and I could not believe it. Once it started sinking in, I celebrated it,” says Harmanpreet, adding, “Mera ek dream tha bachpan se, ki mujhe Arjuna Award mile aur woh milne ke baadh se Padma Shri mera sapna ban gaya. And today I am living that dream, which is really overwhelming for me. But at the same time, this makes me realise to stay grounded and never forget what it took to achieve these moments.”

The 36-year-old acknowledged those who stood by her through her journey and shared who she wants to dedicate the honour to. “I want to dedicate this award to my parentsand my coaches who have worked with me. GOD who walked me the path, friends who stood beside me even on the tough days. This journey wouldn’t have ever been complete without all of these people in my life.”

The Punjab-born swashbuckling batter is living a special phase in her life following the recent World Cup triumph. “God has been so kind, and I believe it’s magical when you think, and it happens for you. World Cup jeetne ke baadh life just changed in the blink of an eye. All of this feels like a dream to me.”

With the announcement coming a day before Republic Day, the skipper expressed pride in being Indian and shared a message for the country. “Indian hone pe fakhar hai mujhe. I always feel we are truly a blessed nation, and for anyone who lives here, will never be deprived of love and blessings. Our nation is prosperous, and my message to all the Indians is that hamesha apne desh ka naam roshan karte rahein aur kaabil bane. Naa kis ka bura soche na kabhi karein,” she signs off.