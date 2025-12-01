The Indian Pickleball League kicks off in style

Lutyens’ Delhi on Sunday night played host to the crème de la crème of the city. The occasion was a gala celebration marking the inaugural Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), which will run from 1 to 7 December at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. The party, hosted by The Times Group’s Managing Director, Vineet Jain, saw guests mingling over conversations about pickleball, its global appeal and the excitement surrounding the new league.

Wine flowed generously and trays of appetisers circled the lawn, which was vibrantly decorated for the evening. The owners of the six IPBL teams, Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors, Hyderabad Royals and Lucknow Leopards, were also present to mark the occasion.

The five team brand ambassadors, Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2024 Vaishnavi Sharma, Miss Supranational Asia 2023 Pragnya Ayyagari, Femina Miss India 2024 Second Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia and Femina Miss India Kerala 2024 Akshatha Das, ensured that the glamour quotient remained high.