The Indian Pickleball League kicks off in style
The party hosted by The Times Group saw guests mingling over conversations about pickleball and its global appeal
Lutyens’ Delhi on Sunday night played host to the crème de la crème of the city. The occasion was a gala celebration marking the inaugural Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), which will run from 1 to 7 December at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. The party, hosted by The Times Group’s Managing Director, Vineet Jain, saw guests mingling over conversations about pickleball, its global appeal and the excitement surrounding the new league.
Wine flowed generously and trays of appetisers circled the lawn, which was vibrantly decorated for the evening. The owners of the six IPBL teams, Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors, Hyderabad Royals and Lucknow Leopards, were also present to mark the occasion.
The five team brand ambassadors, Femina Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2024 Vaishnavi Sharma, Miss Supranational Asia 2023 Pragnya Ayyagari, Femina Miss India 2024 Second Runner-up Aayushi Dholakia and Femina Miss India Kerala 2024 Akshatha Das, ensured that the glamour quotient remained high.
Among those joining the celebrations were HT Media Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, Jindal Steel Chairman and MP Naveen Jindal, boxer Vijender Singh, businessman and author Suhel Seth, actors Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas, and fashion designer Suneet Varma, along with several other prominent personalities.
Sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, the officially recognised National Sports Federation under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the IPBL marks a significant step in the mainstream rise and professional expansion of pickleball across the country. With action-packed matches, a dynamic line-up and a rapidly growing fan base, the league is poised to usher in a fresh, energetic chapter in India’s sporting landscape.
Where to watch the live broadcasting and streaming of the Indian Pickleball League?
Catch all the live action of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL 2025) from December 1 to 7, 2025 on ZOOM TV and Mirror NOW from 2:30 PM daily. A two-hour highlights package will air on DD Sports every night from 10 PM to 12 AM, along with streaming on its OTT channel Waves. In addition to TV broadcasts, Pickleball Now — the world’s first dedicated pickleball TV channel available on CTV and digital platforms, will also showcase the league. Viewers in the Indian subcontinent can watch the live streaming of IPBL 2025 on the YouTube channels of Pickleball Now, Sports Now and Zoom. The matches will also stream live on Times Play, Times Network’s flagship OTT platform.