This Rakhi, gift your sibling the one thing they really want: power

This Rakhi, skip the sweets and predictable gift cards. Give your sibling what they really want: power. Hand over the remote, concede every argument, take on their chores and let them call the shots with power passes where your sibling gets to be the boss and you play loyal subject. Consider it the ultimate peace offering, and a fun way to make Rakhi cheaper on your wallet! Here’s how to pull off their one-day reign. On Rakhi, gift your sibling the one thing they really want: power

The Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card There’s something deeply satisfying about being let off the hook when it is your fault, and this is that feeling, gift-wrapped. Sign a coupon promising to take the blame for your sibling’s mistakes --- for the broken vase or the dented bumper. No conditions, no “but you owe me,” no blackmail quietly filed away for later. Just you, standing between them and the consequences, exactly the way they’ve probably done for you once or twice.

The 24-Hour Royalty Protocol For one whole day, step down as a rival and become their personal butler for 24 hours. Hand over the remote without a fight, bring them their drinks before they even ask, and let them send you off on the silliest errands while they sink deeper into the couch cushions. It’s less about the tasks and more about the look on their face when they realise you’re actually going through with it.

The Ultimate Chore Eviction Certificate Gift them a full week off from one single household duty -- one that they hate the most. Take their least favourite job off their hands for a full week — the dishes, the trash, the dog walks. Let them enjoy the rare, quiet luxury of doing absolutely nothing while you handle it, no reminders needed. Sometimes, the most romantic thing you can do for a sibling is scrub the vessels they’ve been avoiding.

The Midnight Masterchef For a one-time “get-it-over-with” type of gift, try being Masterchef for a night. Turn your kitchen into a restaurant and make whatever they’re craving — 2am ramen, a very specific chaat they can’t stop thinking about, the dish only they know how to describe properly — you make it happen, cleanup included. It’s not really about the food. It’s about knowing they wouldn’t enjoy it if anyone else made it.

The Open-Season Pass To Your Stuff Call a temporary ceasefire on everything you usually guard with your life. For a week, the shoes, the t-shirts, the jewellery or the headphones, that gaming gear they’ve quietly wanted since forever, are theirs to use, no permission required, no dramatic sighs when they ask. Let them raid your closet like it was always half theirs.

The “You Were Right” Voucher Hand over three coupons that end any argument the second they’re played. No matter how small or ridiculous the disagreement — whose turn it was, who said what first, the moment the voucher comes out, you stop, concede, and say the words out loud: “You were right, I was wrong.” Some gifts are objects. This one is dignity, temporarily surrendered.