Spring season's last new moon is here! And it's bringing cosmic gifts for THESE 4 zodiac signs

The energies really are peaking with this one! New moon in Gemini today: Mutable signs set to benefit the most!

As if it wasn't already hard enough to believe that 2025 is almost half-way done, the last new moon of Spring season has also arrived, to reinforce that reminder. Today's new moon in Gemini happens to be another one of those keynote points in the otherwise ever-unfurling lunation cycle. New moons bring with them the energy of agency and taking the first step to set things into motion — even if it's just at the first step of intention setting. The fact that it's taking place in the sign of Gemini, representing adaptability, curiosity and duality in the world of Astrology. The one word to go all-in on today then, is manifestation — be it speaking a new reality into existence or collapsing personal timelines. Now while the harvest of this energy applies to all the zodiacs, the mutable signs are the lucky 4, reaping maximum spoils.

As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Storytelling. That's the core energy Geminis are being advised to call in. This new moon is bestowing them with the gift of the gab, albeit cosmically. Think reclaiming narratives, setting intentions and quite literally speaking them into existence! Geminis do represent duality, but now is the time to pick a narrative which will serve them the best in the future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are being pushed to redirect their military-grade work ethic and planning skill set to serve them the best. No one is asking them to skimp on their jobs — but what the cosmos is asking this earth sign to do, is consider if they want to spend their lives contributing to others' already-bourgeoning legacies or start laying the foundation of their own.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians live their lives on extremities. It's either all or nothing for them. But this new moon in Gemini is asking them to stop treading the shores and swim in the middle of the sea. While this logic can be interpreted to apply to any sector of their lives, love and relationships is what will resonate most soundly. What they need to ask themselves is are they expecting all too much, or lesser than the bare minimum? Balance is healthy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For the fluid water sign of Pisces, the new moon is pushing them to redirect how they see themselves, based on past and present relationships — particularly family dynamics. Now is the time to clean the slate of tags, good or bad, bestowed upon them by their past and view themselves authentically through their eyes and their eyes alone.

What will you be manifesting on Spring season's last new moon for the year?