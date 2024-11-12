Saturn goes direct on November 15, 2024: Here's what it means and the signs most affected

Earlier this year on June 29, Saturn entered a cycle of retrograde which spanned for approximately four and a half months. In about 48 hours from now, the planet, also referred to as the 'taskmaster' in the world of Astrology, will be going direct. An important thing to note here, is that the cosmic event is happening at a gap of 4 days from another cannon event. The common link between these two, is the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Saturn goes direct on November 15, 2024: Here's what it means for the zodiac signs

To simplify things, Saturn is the ruling planet of Capricorn. Additionally, on November 19, the planet of Pluto will be leaving Capricorn, this time for good, after having orchestrated the tense and coercive energies of constant transformation, death and destruction, almost consistently for the past 16 years, since 2008. While quite a seminal passage of time for all those with significant Capricorn placements in their chart, November 15, is going to prove to be more impactful for a set of 4 zodiac signs, namely, Aries, Cancer, Leo and Scorpio.

How you ask? What the energies of a retrograde tend to represent, of course in tandem with the qualities and essence of the planet in question, are that of introspection. A planet going direct tends to harbinger the real life applicability, of all that you have reflected on during the retrograde. For Saturn then, the core themes are that of discipline, responsibility and structure. Now while these may appear intimidating at first, the energies of Saturn almost always ensure sturdy and solid success, provided your means for reaching there have been honest. That being said, applying these themes to your everyday life is easier said than done, and a transitory phase comes with its own hiccups.

For instance, Aries in their sectors of career and love may have to court some slow burn, as the materialisation of desires may be prolonged — but patience is the key. A similar energy is expected to be courted by Cancers, albeit in the sectors of career and health. Now while for Aries and Cancer it is all about befriending the waiting game, Leos will find themselves thrown into more and more situations which require them to step up and exercise their agency, even when they don't really want to — they are particularly advised to keep their strong-headed nature in check. Finally, Scorpios are advised to hunker down and keep treading on the path they are on, even if it feels like you're about to hit a dead end.

What intentions do you see yourself setting this Friday?