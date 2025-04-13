Park Hyung Sik on playing Seo Dong Ju in Buried Hearts: I wanted to show an unseen side of me

In an industry where most actors are fiercely protective about their on-screen image, South Korean star Park Hyung Sik embraces his dark side with elan. In SBS’s mystery thriller, Buried Hearts, he plays Seo Dong Ju, an influential executive at a powerful conglomerate, who gets entangled in a murky web of embezzlement, revenge and betrayal. Hyung Sik has received a lot of appreciation for his raw performance in the show. Park Hyung Sik

Popular for roles in shows such as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016-17), Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017), and Happiness (2021), and Doctor Slump (2024), the actor says that his goal as an artiste is to constantly break down barriers. In an exclusive interview with HT City from Seoul, Hyung Sik talks about defying creative boundaries, life in the spotlight and being open to an Indian collaboration. Read on:

Q: Seo Dong Ju, your character in Buried Hearts, has many layers. What drew you to him, and what aspects of his personality did you tune into while playing him?

A: When I first encountered Dong Ju, I saw him as a young man fiercely navigating the hardships of the real world. Since we all live with big dreams and also strongly feel love, I was fascinated by the emotional graph of the character, especially when he faces dramatic situations. Dong Ju has had a rough life, and his sole ambition is to survive in Daesan (the conglomerate) and climb higher. He abandons his past and devotes himself to the company, striving to earn the chairman’s trust. While portraying him, I also considered how unexpected circumstances would eventually make him reveal his hidden motives and emotions. Though Dong Ju looks unperturbed and unfazed, his heartbreak has hurt him. Yet, he doesn’t let that impact him.

Q: You said that you saw Dong Ju as a young man fiercely navigating the hardships of the real world. As a young man trying to leave a mark in a highly competitive profession, did you find any similarities between you and him?

A: I think I am quite similar to Dong Ju. Having confidence in the path that one chooses, and enduring the pain along the way is not only my story, but a reflection of us all.

Q: Buried Hearts is hailed as a turning point in your career. This is the first time you have portrayed a character with dark shades. Was it a deliberate move?

A: I wanted to show a side of me that nobody has seen before. Buried Hearts felt like the right opportunity to do that.

Q: Your director Jing Chang Kyu is all praises for the way you approached Dong Ju. Has that encouraged you to play diverse characters? What is your road map as an artiste?

A: I would like to express gratitude to the director for his kind words. Though I haven’t set a specific goal, I want to move forward, becoming better each day.

Q: You have been pushing boundaries and breaking stereotypes, especially with your recent works (Happiness, Our Blooming Youth, Doctor Slump, and Buried Hearts). How crucial is it for an actor to do that?

A: While it is important for every actor to do that, it was a necessity for me. Most people carry preconceived notions and a biased view about themselves. I, too, am like that. That is why I felt that I needed to push the boundaries.

Q: It’s been 15 years in the business. How has Park Hyung Sik, the actor and performer changed? Has your process changed?

A: As an actor and singer, I simply do my best to stay true to each moment and continue to work hard. Also, I constantly try to learn more.

Q: What are you looking forward to now? As the world and cultural boundaries shrink, are you open to doing international projects?

A: I want to keep doing good work. I would love to be a part of international projects, too, if there is an opportunity.

Q: Would you like to act in an Indian movie? If yes, what kind of a story would you prefer? Also, have you watched any Indian film till now?

A: I enjoyed watching 3 Idiots (2009). I want to be part of a meaningful story that conveys a beautiful message. If there’s something like that, I’d love to take on the challenge.

Q: Dong Ju wants both love and success, but his ambition means everything to him. What is most important for you, and how do you strike a balance between your personal and professional life?

A: The most important thing to me is ‘people’ — family, friends, colleagues, and fans who love and support me. Since this profession blurs the line between work and life, it is quite difficult to strike that perfect balance. So, I try to enrich my personal life within the restrictions and demands of my profession.

Q: Describe yourself as an actor in one word.

A: Sketchbook, I would like to bring to life various characters created by directors and writers.

Q: If you were to meet Dong Ju, what would you like to tell him?

A: Dong Ju, you’ve been through so much. It must have been tough, right? Now, it’s time to rest. You can take a break. You’ve done well, and you are an amazing guy.

Q: You were excellent in action scenes (in Buried Hearts) and fans want to know how Park Hyung Sik stays fit.

A: I haven’t done anything till now, but I feel like it is time to start working out as it is getting difficult as time goes by (laughs).