Refreshing summer dips: From karonda and lemon to mango — use these summer staple for some flavourful chutneys

Pineapple and Chilli Tango Finely chop the pineapple into rings. Heat oil in a pan and lightly sauté the chopped onions. Now, add the pineapple chunks, chillies, ginger paste, cloves, cinnamon, saffron, and water to this and bring it to a boil. Once it boils, reduce the heat and simmer for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally. When the pineapple chunks soften, add sugar and salt, and mix well. Cook on medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes until the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan. Add drops of lime juice and zest and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat and let the chutney cool down. “You can refrigerate this chutney in a covered glass jar for a longer shelf life,” says Chef Sagar Punn Pineapple and Chilli Tango

Californian Grape and Rosemary Honey Reduction topped over vanilla ice cream(Home chef Niharika Bajaj)

Californian Grape and Rosemary Honey Reduction

Melt 30gm of brown sugar on low heat, add 2tsp of honey to it and let it thicken. Add 50ml of port wine and a twig of rosemary to this. Simmer for a few minutes so that the flavour of rosemary is well infused. Add 250gm of chopped, pitted Californian grapes to the mix and cook on low heat for a few minutes until the grapes coat the sauce. Let it cool and refrigerate.

“This can be stored for up to a week in an airtight container. Top over vanilla ice cream, chilled clotted cream, or simply some whipped dairy cream,” shares home chef Niharika Bajaj.

Lemony Chutney(Home chef Shaifali Bhargava)

Lemony Chutney

Cut 1kg lemons into small pieces. The next step is to deseed 250gm of red chillies. Now, grind the lemons and chillies with 1kg of sugar. “The ratio between lemons and sugar should be 1:1,” says home chef Shaifali Bhargava.

Strain the mixture and simmer it in a non-stick pan for two to three minutes, stirring continuously. Add 1tsp of salt and stir again. Switch off the flame, and the lemony chutney is ready to serve.

Tangy Mango Chutney(Home chef Priya Mukherji)

Tangy Mango Chutney

Take one cup of chopped ripe mangoes, two tomatoes, one onion, and one jalapeño. Take 15-20 mint leaves, fresh coriander leaves, ½tsp of roasted cumin powder and 1tsp of red chilli powder. Now, add lemon juice, chaat masala, and salt to taste. Blend everything, ensuring it remains chunky. “You can serve this chutney with croquettes, kebabs, or use it as a dip,” says home chef Priya Mukherji.

Karonda (Carissa carandas) Chutney

Karonda (Carissa carandas) Chutney

Wash and clean 100gm of karonda, three green chillies and 50gm of green coriander leaves. Chop the coriander leaves into big pieces. “Grind everything finely and simmer the paste in a pan on low heat. Add salt to taste and also a pinch of asafoetida. Let it cool and serve. This chutney can be stored in an air-tight container for longer use,” says Chef Tushar Mishra.