RJ Mahvash says ‘God mode on kyaaa’ as she leads social media buzz after Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick vs CSK in IPL 2025

Social media was set ablaze on Wednesday night—and leading the cheers was RJ Mahvash, rumoured to be Yuzvendra Chahal’s girlfriend—after the veteran leg-spinner pulled off a sensational hat-trick during the IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Social media, including his rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahavash praised Yuzvendra Chahal after he completed his hat-trick against CSK

Mahvash, who has been increasingly spotted with the Indian cricketer in recent times, took to Instagram to praise Yuzvendra’s stunning spell. She wrote, “god mode on... kya @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior sir.” Her message echoed the mood across platforms, as fans celebrated Chahal not only for his match-winning performance but also for his trademark swagger—repeating his iconic “I am supper chill” pose after completing the hat-trick.

RJ Mahvash posted a story praising Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning spell on Wednesday night

The 34-year-old leg-spinner brought his A-game just when Punjab Kings needed it the most. CSK were eyeing a total beyond 200, but Chahal dismantled their lower-middle order in a single over, ending their charge at 190. It all began with a misstep—he bowled a wide first up, and then MS Dhoni sent the next legal ball sailing down the ground for a six. But Dhoni’s second attempt at a big shot resulted in his dismissal, caught by Nehal Wadhera.

Deepak Hooda came in, took a single, but was tempted into going aerial again—this time, Priyansh Arya was in position to take the catch. Anshul Kamboj was sent in as an Impact Player to support Shivam Dube, but Chahal outfoxed him with a delivery that sent his stumps cartwheeling for a golden duck. Noor Ahmad stood between Chahal and a hat-trick, but a mistimed big shot landed safely in Marco Jansen’s hands.

With that, Yuzvendra etched his name in the record books, becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history.

The veteran’s heroics drew widespread praise not just for the wickets but for his resilience and flair. Fans hailed his comeback and fighting spirit in the face of recent personal struggles, calling it one of the standout moments of the season.

Chahal’s efforts also had major consequences on the tournament table—CSK’s four-wicket defeat at home meant they became the first team to be knocked out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The defeat could have been even heavier if Punjab hadn’t stumbled while chasing the final six runs in the last two overs.