Saturn retrograde is here to shake up your lives: Fiery 4-month predictions for the zodiac signs!

Saturn, the ultimate task master in Astrology parlance, is now in retrograde. The repository of discipline, responsibility, limitations, and karma, the majestic planet has commenced its backspin into Aries and Pisces, and will continue to do so for the next four months. Saturn retrograde is here to shake things up!(Photo: X)

Energetically, the last few weeks (and months for some zodiac signs in particular) have either felt unbearably halted or silently triggering. If you've been overextending yourself to fit others narratives and expectations, whilst putting off personal motivations, retrograde season will make sure you emerge from it, renewed and charged up. The fire from Aries will charge you with courage while the softness from Pisces will fill you with intention, geared inwards. And if you take the cosmic twists and turns like a pat on the back instead of a shove into the unknown, there's no stopping what will come off this retrograde season for you.

As always, check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

There's nothing more self-sabotaging than being in-too-deep to a point that you lose sight of the shore. Aries, unlike their true nature, may have found the commitment to throw themselves into a personal pursuit. But balance over an all-or-nothing approach is set to be their biggest takeaway. Maybe Aries can take this as a hint and slow down for a beat.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Any blockages that Taurus may be facing comes from them being unhealed at the core. The first step to this would be to lean into mechanisms that allow physical relaxation. Eventually however, spiritual work, or an intensification of it thereof if they're already aligned like that, is calling. Let go and see things flow.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Friendship may have been feeling tricky off-late but Geminis take their life-of-the-party street cred a little too seriously, and hence, probably haven't fully been acknowledging the dissonance. The air sign can fully expect to let go of some performative 'friendships' or connections in the months to follow, whilst being gifted clarity over who are their friends in need.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers have a bit of a tendency to let their abundance of feelings paint them as a Debbie downer. The Saturn retrograde will be pushing them to get out of their feelings and adopt a positive approach. If done properly, career boosts, recognition and long-awaited blessings will start knocking at their door.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos may have been finding themselves in a literal financial bind for a bit now. Whether they saw it coming or it stormed them out of the blue, retrograde season is urging them to genuinely find their smiles and giggles in less extravagant setups. Easing up on the all-business attitude will ensure this phase to pass quicker, which it will anyway.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos have an incredibly iron clad mind. The Saturn retrograde is then urging the earth sign to hold themselves doubly accountable when it comes to the boundaries they have set with those in their lives who have a recurring (and maybe even intentional) habit of transgressing them. This is more about Virgos being accountable to themselves than anything else — just because they can deal with everything, doesn't mean that they have to.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libras may have found themselves being swept up in their feelings for a significant other (or knowing them, a few). Fighting the intensity however, is not as cool as it is self-sabotaging. This Saturn retrograde will be pushing them to acknowledge this and honour it over their nonchalant act, irrespective of if a full-blown romance breaks out or not. It's more about the weight of the realisation and the aftermath which they have been piling under the rug.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Just because Scorpios can force their hand and way, doesn't mean they should. The next 4 months will be all about them being forced to commit to themselves, and depending less and less on the unassuming intimidation tactics. If they don't do it willingly, Saturn will make sure they do it anyway, and with a heavy hand of inconvenience at that.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

It's a big year in love for Sagittarius. But what they need to reign in, is their trust. Just because someone lends an ear, doesn't mean they should pour their hearts out to them. The upcoming months are going to be less about being swept up in the thrills of the chase or being pursued, and more about discerning who deserves their time. The cultivation of intention is what Saturn is attempting to push this fire sign towards.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are being expected to stand their ground, especially in family and close friend circles. As their governing planet goes retrograde, the earth sign will feel the pressure to speak their truth, and get others to see their side of things — really — it's the only way they will enhance their journey to authenticity, something which tends to take a hit when one gets too comfortable with their inner circle. It's okay to change, and as a matter of fact, it's the expectation with that much potential to make use of.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Gossip is exciting. Bad karma and its payback isn't. Aquarius is being asked to honour the truth, not by way of manipulation or personal benefit, but just on the fact that it exists. Backbiting and sabotaging, if being orchestrated, even without any intense ill intentions, will find its way back to them in kind, that too before the retrograde season concludes, if they don't pay heed to the advice.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The next four months are going to feel like they subscribed to the premium version of adulting, but fret not. Pisces are being advised to take off their rose-tinted glasses for a hot minute and look into their finances with the perspective of making them last for the bigger picture. If burdened by an debts or similar situations, this is the best period to clear them up and start afresh by the time Saturn completes its backspin.

Are you ready for your own brutal but beautiful redemption arc?